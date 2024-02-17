Ravens 4-Time Pro Bowler and ‘Fan Favorite’ Named Possible Cut Candidate

Now that the Super Bowl has ended, teams will turn to free agency and look to keep current players or add new players. The Baltimore Ravens are in a complicated position where they have minimal cap space currently and a large free agent class they need to address.

Glenn Erby, writer for USA Today’s Ravens Wire, proposed a move that could potentially upset fans but would be beneficial under the current circumstances. Erby suggested that the Ravens could, “Cut, Post June 1 Cut, Trade Patrick Ricard.”

Cutting or trading the fullback would clear up $4 million in cap space and only create $1.1 million in dead cap for a cap-strapped Ravens team. The amount might seem minor but according to OverTheCap, the Ravens only have $7.3 million available currently.

PATRICK RICARD ONE HANDED TD CATCH???????? SOMEONE COME AND GET THE DOLPHINS OUT OF MY CITY!!!!! FLY EM BACK HOME ON SPIRIT AIRLINES!!!! pic.twitter.com/gvCP9dUhoz https://t.co/oV5vJODzkw — nittygrittysportstalk (@nittygritty410) December 31, 2023

Erby wrote, “Ricard is entering the final year of his contract and has a $4 million base salary for 2024.”

Moving on from the veteran would allow the Ravens to potentially bring in other rotational pieces with that money. It could open up space for the Ravens to bring in players like they did in 2023 with Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney.

The Ravens could go to Ricard and ask him to take a pay-cut and to restructure his deal. According to Erby, “A contract extension would reduce his salary cap number, but Ricard could also part ways with a team tight with salary.”

Patrick Ricard’s Fullback Position Less Involved

Ricard was an undrafted find for the Ravens in 2017 and came in both as a defensive tackle and fullback. He has played all seven seasons with Baltimore and has been a Pro Bowler four times and was named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2023.

However, the fullback position is not a premium position in a league that has become a pass-first league typically. Even for the run heavy Ravens, “A talented player, and fan favorite, Ricard saw a reduction in snaps this season as Baltimore transitioned to a more wide open style of play,” Erby explained.

This season’s snap percentage on offense was 39% for Ricard, which would be the second lowest in his career since he became a fulltime FB.

Wow! FB Patrick Ricard with an impressive low diving catch. I say this makes up for last week’s fumble.pic.twitter.com/dtzVw4TAMW — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) September 20, 2020

The Ravens were first in rush attempts and rush yards according to Pro Football Reference. Yet, they signaled a desire to build a stronger pass attack with the additions of WR Zay Flowers in the draft and WR Odell Beckham in free agency.

QB Lamar Jackson set a career high in passing yards this season with 3,678 passing yards even with the No. 1 ranked rushing attack. Ricard had 0 rushes this season, the first time since 2019, and adding 5 receptions through the air (also a career low since becoming a full time FB).

Ravens Free Agency Needs May Necessitate Tough Choices

According to Spotrac, the Ravens currently have 23 free agents with some of the players being key contributors. With such little cap space available the Ravens may not have the luxury of a high paid fullback.

Ricard’s cap hit is the second highest cap hit at the position behind San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk. For a position that is becoming less used in today’s NFL the Ravens may be better off with the extra cap space.

General manager Eric DeCosta needs to address key players like DT Justin Madubuike, LB Patrick Queen, safety Geno Stone and OL Kevin Zeitler. It is unlikely that the Ravens will be able to keep all their players, but every dollar will count.

DeCosta has a variety of moves he could make to create the cap space but cutting the “fan favorite” could be the least disruptive move to the team’s plans moving forward.