Ravens Named a Potential Landing Spot For All-Pro Patrick Queen Replacement

The Baltimore Ravens have been surprisingly quiet since the start of the 2024 NFL offseason.

They have more than 20 players that could head for free agency this offseason and also have some notable cut candidates on their roster.

Despite that, the most notable move they’ve made this offseason was re-signing Nelson Agholor.

With free agency opening soon, that should change quickly.

The team is expected to make some big moves during the offseason to remain a contender in the AFC.

One of those big moves could be for a linebacker to replace one of the stars of their defense.

In an article examining the best fits for this year’s top defensive free agents, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Ravens as a potential landing spot for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

“Baltimore would also be a terrific landing spot for White, particularly if it allows Queen to depart in free agency. The supporting cast is strong, and like the Chiefs, the Ravens are one of the top teams in the AFC.” White’s Success With the Buccaneers

It didn’t take long for the Bucs to feel good about their decision to draft White fifth overall.

As a rookie, he made 91 tackles, forced 3 fumbles, and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.

In his second year in the league he made 140 tackles and added 9 sacks to earn a spot on the All-Pro Second Team. He also helped the team win a Super Bowl that season.

In his third year, he made the NFC’s Pro Bowl team.

His fourth year was another big season that saw him make 124 tackles with 5.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

He took a bit of a step back this past season. He only had 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks while missing three games. White was hindered by an injury that caused him to miss three games in the second half of the season.

Despite his strong run with the team, he is expected to look for a new team in 2024 after requesting a trade during the 2023 offseason.

He could find that new team in Baltimore as the Ravens look to replace a talented inside linebacker of their own.

Ravens’ Patrick Queen Replacement?

The Ravens could lose a lot of their 2023 roster to free agency, but two of their free agents stan out from the rest.

Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike could both test the free agent market this offseason after earning spots on the All-Pro Second Team.

Both should be expecting big raises after finishing their rookie contracts on a strong note and that could mean the Ravens will only be able to afford one of them if they bring either back.

The team still has the option to use their franchise tag on either of their two All-Pro free agents, but they are running out of time to do that and are also just a little more than a week away from running out of time to agree to an extension with either player.

Queen is the player that seems less likely to be signed. The team didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract when they had the chance last offseason, which already had his future with the team being questioned.

If the Ravens don’t come to terms on a deal to bring Queen back, they’ll need somebody that can line up alongside Roquan Smith in the center of their defense.

White won’t be a cheap alternative to Queen, but he should certainly cost less because his 2023 wasn’t as strong as Queen’s and he’s also a year and a half older.