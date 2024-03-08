Ravens Named Potential Landing Spot for Former NFL Rushing Leader

The Baltimore Ravens had one of football’s best offenses in 2023, but they are still expected to make a big swing this offseason to improve it even further.

They have plenty of open spots on the depth chart to grab and a lot of options available in free agency.

One of those options spent the 2022 offseason as one of the NFL’s other notable holdouts alongside Lamar Jackson.

In an article where he played matchmaker for free agents and AFC teams, CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin named the Ravens as a potential landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs’ Struggles in a Bad Offense

In 2022, the Raiders’ first round investment in Jacobs finally paid off for them in a big way.

The fourth-year running back was dominant for the Raiders, posting 1653 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards and earned a spot on the All-Pro First Team

Unfortunately, the impressive season came a year too late for the Raiders.

They had already opted to decline the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which left Jacobs eligible for a new deal after his career year.

Jacobs and the Raiders didn’t end up being able to reach an agreement on an extension and Jacobs ended up getting franchise tagged.

The led to a long holdout that ended just before the start of the 2023 regular season with the two sides agreeing to a one-year deal worth $12 million.

Despite the two sides finally coming to terms, Jacobs and the Raiders struggled to get their 2023 season on track.

The team’s offense was a mess with both Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell under center.

They finished 23rd in the league in scoring and they were greatly helped by a 63-point demolition of the Chargers late in the year.

Jacobs was also a factor in the offense’s struggles.

He followed up his dominant 2022 by running for just 805 yards on 3.5 yards per carry in 2023.

The Raiders also ended up potentially finding his replacement during the 2023 season.

Zamir White started the final four games of the regular season after Jacobs was injured and ran for 397 yards in those games while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

With White under contract for two more years, there is no urgent need for the Raiders to bring Jacobs back.

Now Jacobs will get a chance to see if he can bounce back with a contender in 2024.

Another Running Back for Ravens to Consider

Since their 2023 season came to an end, the Ravens have been expected to go after a top talent at running back.

It has been a while since they’ve had an elite option at the position despite being one of the most run-heavy teams in football and there are plenty of option out there for them this offseason.

Derrick Henry has been seen as the favorite to end up in Baltimore so far and the Ravens have also been linked to Saquon Barkley.

However, the team could still look elsewhere depending on the other contract offers that those running backs receive.

Jacobs could be one worth taking a look at. He has had a few solid seasons in his first five years in the league and could combine nicely with Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell.

He might also be a cheaper option than the other two after a disappointing 2023 season.

Jacobs is still a younger running back and has shown that he has the ability to be one of the league’s best backs.

With an opening at the position and a desire to land a big name, the Ravens should consider Jacobs as an option this offseason.