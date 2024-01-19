Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ‘Stressing’ About Winning A Super Bowl Now

When Lamar Jackson was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, he promised to bring a Super Bowl to the organization.

Nearing the end of his sixth season with the team, it seems Jackson is starting to feel a little bit of pressure to deliver on that promise because he is getting older.

Jackson told The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec that he feels like he needs to win a championship now.

“I remember coming into the building with all of those guys. Now, it’s just like me, Gus (Edwards) and Mark (Andrews). We had so many guys. It was incredible, man. They’re all around the league right now and we’re not in the same locker room anymore. It’s crazy. It made me sit back and realize, ‘Damn, I’m getting older. I’ve got to get a championship now.’ That’s one of the reasons I’m stressing that I need to win it. I’m not getting any younger. It’s best to win it now.”

While this year probably won’t be Jackson’s last chance to reach that goal, this season’s Ravens give him his best chance yet.

The AFC Favorite

As the Ravens prepare for a Divisional Round of the playoffs, they do so with pretty big expectations having been placed on them.

They are a tied with the 49ers as the weekend’s biggest favorites, as a nine and a half point favorite against the Texans.

They are also the clear favorite to win the AFC.

Whoever wins between the Bills and the Chiefs, they will be the underdog if they have to head to Baltimore for the AFC Championship Game.

Baltimore earned these distinctions as the team with the NFL’s best record. That record includes some dominant wins over the league’s top teams.

That includes a 38-6 over the Lions and a 33-19 win over the 49ers. Those two teams are currently the top remaining teams in the NFC.

This season looks like a great opportunity for Jackson and the Ravens to get the job done before an offseason that could see big changes for the franchise.

A Tough Offseason Ahead For the Ravens

The 2023 Ravens are loaded with talent both on the field and on the sidelines.

They had seven players voted into the Pro Bowl and five made it onto 2023’s NFL All-Pro teams.

Their coaches have also been getting plenty of attention recently.

Baltimore’s coaches have had a ton of interview requests from teams looking for a new head coach this offseason.

Coaches aren’t the only important members of the team that the the Ravens could lose.

A couple of their All-Pros played this season on expiring rookie contracts.

They’re far from the only important pieces hitting free agency after this postseason.

Geno Stone will be a free agent after tying for the league lead in interceptions.

Jadeveon Clowney’s one-year deal is coming to an end after he tied his career high in sacks.

Odell Beckham Jr. was second on the team in receiving yards and will be a free agent again after this season.

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will both be free agents, leaving the team without a starting running back.

Kevin Zeitler will need a new contract if he is going to remain a part of one of football’s best offensive lines.

It will be tough for the Ravens to keep this roster together and they could end up making big sacrifices as they decide how to spend their cap space.

That along with the attention the team’s coaches have been getting means there are certainly going to be some changes in Baltimore during the offseason.

That could make this season the best chance for Jackson to get a ring.