Former NFL GM Identifies ‘Hangup’ in Ravens, Lamar Jackson Negotiations

Lamar Jackson’s chances of getting the contract he wants from the Baltimore Ravens hinge on one thing. It’s a “hangup” a former NFL general manager believes isn’t about to go away any time soon.

In fact, Jackson’s chances of having his next deal fully guaranteed are slim to none, despite his MVP-level performances to start this season. The issue comes back to a familiar sticking point, Jackson’s dual-threat playing style and the risks he incurs whenever he opts to gash defenses on the ground.

Ravens to Hold Firm on Guarantees

Heavy’s Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo spoke with agents and somebody familiar with the minutiae of the salary cap to gauge how these negotiations will play out. One of those agents explained to Lombardo how the historic deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns will impact Jackson’s next contract: “I think he gets exactly what he was looking for. The problem is going to be the guarantee. That Deshaun Watson contract was an act of desperation by the Browns.”

Once again, the reference to a guarantee looms large over every discussion about how the Ravens and Jackson may yet come to terms. The issue was thrust firmly into the spotlight on the eve of this season when ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Jackson turned down an offer including $133 million in fully guaranteed money.

Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 11, 2022

Jackson subsequently told Mortensen’s colleague, Dianna Russini, the offer was “roughly between $160-$180 million.” Either way, the quarterback wasn’t ready to put his signature on anything unless the Ravens upped the amount they would be prepared to fully guarantee.

That’s not likely to change, according to Heavy’s front office insider Randy Mueller, who told Lombardo: “They’re just never going to give the full guarantee, if that’s the hangup. That’s just not going to happen.”

Mueller, the former GM for the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, also outlined how the way Jackson plays is shaping the Ravens’ strategy at the negotiating table.

Jackson’s Playing Style Good for Ravens, Bad for His Money

Jackson’s skills as a runner place defenses in a bind each week, but it’s as much of a curse as a gift for Baltimore’s QB1. It’s hard not to see a correlation between the extra hits Jackson takes as a runner, with the 25-year-old never completing a full season since he entered the pros in 2018.

The Ravens are aware enough of this correlation to use it as justification for not guaranteeing Jackson’s next contract, per Mueller: “The Ravens know what they have, and their value isn’t going to change. He’s a good player. They know that. It just comes down to playing style and him holding up over 17 games.”

It makes some sense for Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta to be cautious about investing so much in a quarterback at greater risk of injury than a standard, pocket-based passer. The Ravens still rely a lot on designed runs by Jackson to create big plays.

Designed QB runs always carry a risk, something the San Francisco 49ers discovered when starter Trey Lance broke his ankle on such a play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

DeCosta can play it safe with the Ravens money, but it’s a balancing act considering the risk of letting a legitimate franchise quarterback leave town. The Ravens have a better chance of winning a Super Bowl with Jackson on the field, a fact underlined by his record-setting output through three games in 2022:

Ultimately, DeCosta and the Ravens need to find a way to make it work and keep Jackson on the roster for the long haul. The quarterback calling his own shot in negotiations weakens the Ravens’ leverage somewhat, so perhaps using the franchise tag once or twice will be the unhappy compromise for all parties.