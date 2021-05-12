Ravens Officially Sign First Rookie 2021 Draft Pick to New Contract

The Baltimore Ravens wasted little time addressing their major need at wideout in the 2021 NFL Draft, and now, they’ve wasted little time getting a player into the mix to get his career going.

On Wednesday, the team revealed that they had officially signed wideout Rashad Bateman to his first contract. Bateman marks the first deal that the team has gotten done for 2021. The Minnesota wide receiver was a first-round pick of the Ravens a few weeks back.

Bateman was a key pick for Baltimore given their need to get tougher down the field, and it’s good to see that the team is getting him in the mix quickly and getting the contract decision out of the way fast.

Bateman Excited to Join Ravens and Jackson

It’s good to see Bateman into the mix. It’s a great fit for the Ravens to add a solid wideout, but also a great fit for Bateman to join the franchise given the fact that the team has one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the game in Lamar Jackson. That’s a fact that was not lost on the wideout as he joined the media after the draft and admitted things were starting to set in for the first time.

In fact, Bateman is very excited to join the team that has Jackson in the fold given what he can do to help take the situation to a new level.

He said:

“I’m looking forward to playing with Lamar. I’ve seen the offense over the past year, I’m, excited what this offense can do. I’m just happy to be a part of this offense. I feel like it’s very explosive and we can continue to go to higher heights.”

Obviously, every young player that comes in thinks he is going to be a part of the answer, but it’s nice to hear Bateman is humble and ready to work with a player he has watched and monitored.

Bateman’s Stats and Highlights

It’s true what is being said about Bateman and he is a player who could be a major difference maker for a team that takes a chance on him in the draft. While at Minnesota, Bateman put up solid numbers, with 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. As a result of this work in college, Bateman is seen as a potential stud in the making for teams in the draft, and could be a good alternative further down the board in the first round where the Ravens are slated to pick this season.

Bateman has proven himself the biggest weapon in Minnesota the last few seasons with plays like this:

Now, he will be turning those plays in for the Ravens, and it is refreshing to hear his upbeat attitude for the team. He’s officially in the fold for the team given he has been signed to a deal.

