Rashod Bateman Showing Ravens Why He Can Be Elite

The Baltimore Ravens made a bold move to select Rashod Bateman in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and already, it seems as if that move is going to pay off.

Bateman has come to the Ravens and wasted little time impressing and making himself look like the steal he can be. This offseason, Bateman has been working hard, saying the right things and looking as if he is going to be the key to unlocking what has been a dormant passing game in Baltimore.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Bateman continues to grind this offseason and work with his teammates, which is admirable considering his new stature with the team. He’s jumped right into the mix.

Not only is Bateman looking like a veteran player in terms of his preparation, he’s talking like one too. Bateman has spoken openly about the goal being a Super Bowl. Rookie players can sometimes get enamored by their own production or making a smash in the league, but in this clip, it’s obvious that Bateman understands the expectations his new team has.

It’s becoming clearer by the day that Bateman looks like the total package for the Ravens and could be an elite option for the team once the season gets going. There’s a long way to go before that becomes the case, but it’s clear that the right ingredients could be in place.

Bateman Already Sounding Like a Veteran

Rookie wideouts can come into the league and struggle with consistency as well as their mental approach, but so far, it doesn’t look as if Bateman is overmatched at all in terms of his mind. He wants to work hard and make all of his time on the field count in a big way. That is a good sight for the Ravens, who need Bateman to be as advertised from day one. The team has suffered long enough without an elite passing game, and Bateman could be a guy who helps turn things around for the franchise in a major way on the field in 2021 and beyond.

Mindset is a big reason for success at the next level, and it’s clear that Bateman is off to a great start in terms of that.

Bateman’s Stats and Highlights

It’s true what is being said about Bateman and he is a player who could be a major difference maker for a team that takes a chance on him in the draft. While at Minnesota, Bateman put up solid numbers, with 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. As a result of this work in college, Bateman is seen as a potential stud in the making for teams in the draft, and could be a good alternative further down the board in the first round where the Ravens are slated to pick this season.

Bateman has proven himself the biggest weapon in Minnesota the last few seasons with plays like this:





Play



Rashod Bateman Career Highlights | 2021 Baltimore Ravens Rookie | Unlocking Lamar Subscribe to our channel to help us create more FREE content! For more fantasy football, check out our website at ffastronauts.com/ Follow @Drew_Feinberg on Twitter twitter.com/Drew_Feinberg Listen to our podcast, the Fantasy Football Astronauts, on Apple iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Anchor, or your other podcast service podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ff-astronauts/id1434992932?mt=2 open.spotify.com/show/02XP3x4Sifkfh8DL53vbel anchor.fm/ff-astronauts google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy85NWQ5MWJjL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/fantasy-football-astronauts Music by Homage Beats youtube.com/channel/UCbavHy2_zVCMCvVdR8qp2UQ… 2021-01-20T16:10:50Z

Now, he will be turning those plays in for the Ravens, and when combined with his mindset, it’s clear that Bateman is bringing the right approach to be a difference maker immediately.

READ NEXT: Ravens Top Contract Named for 2021 Season