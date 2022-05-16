Ravens Announce Signing of Versatile Ex-Dolphins Linebacker

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel, the team announced on May 16, bringing the versatile defender to his fourth NFL team.

We have signed linebacker @VinceBiegel! Welcome to Baltimore!https://t.co/lLkInZgknh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 16, 2022

Biegel has experience playing both inside and outside linebacker, which is especially valuable in Baltimore following Tyus Bowser’s January Achilles tear and Chris Board’s signing with the Detroit Lions in March. Biegel will provide depth for both positions while also contributing on special teams after Board’s departure and the retirement of longtime safety Anthony Levine Sr.

In fact, Biegel’s 751 special teams snaps over his four-year career were likely a motivating factor in the Ravens’ decision to sign him, as solid special teams play has always been valued by head coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens’ thin linebacker corps could also give Biegel an opportunity to earn more snaps on defense. Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes are set to return as Baltimore’s starting inside linebacker duo, but the ongoing recovery of Bowser and 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo has left a void at outside linebacker.

While the return of Justin Houston would go a long way towards filling that hole, he may not be a full-time player in his age-34 season. If Biegel can earn the trust of the coaching staff in the preseason, he could figure into the outside linebacker rotation early in the season and potentially carve out a role for himself before Bowser and Ojabo join the defense.

Biegel was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but only played nine games as a rookie due to injury. After the Packers waived him in 2018, Biegel caught on as a special teams contributor with the New Orleans Saints before having a mini-breakout with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

While the former Wisconsin Badger only recorded 2.5 sacks in his 10 starts and 14 overall appearances in 2019, he did have a career-high 34 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He also earned a 75.8 coverage grade , demonstrating the kind of versatility the Ravens have alway prized in their linebackers.