Ravens Draft Pick Shares Aggressive Return Timeline From Torn Achilles

The Baltimore Ravens took a risk by selecting David Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 29, as the former Michigan edge rusher is coming off a torn Achilles suffered exactly six weeks before he was drafted.

But early indications suggest that gamble will pay off, as Ojabo shared his recovery timeline with Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated on May 4.

“So far no pain, good flexibility, already biking,” said Ojabo, recalling the five-and-a-half month recovery time of Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers.

“That lands me at August, September, maybe even October. Season’s still going,” continued Ojabo, “So, yeah, I anticipate playing.”

Ojabo was thought to be a potential top-15 pick before the injury, which occurred at Michigan’s pro day in March. In fact, Ojabo was frequently mentioned as a top candidate for the Ravens’ first-round pick due to his links to both 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Ojabo and Oweh played together in high school, while Ojabo’s first full college season came with Macdonald at the helm of Michigan’s defense.

But his injury plummeted his draft stock, as no team wanted to spend a first-rounder on an injured player. That dropped him into the second round where the Ravens happily drafted him with the 45th overall pick, which could turn out to be a steal if Ojabo can get on the field and make an impact as a rookie.