Ravens Are ‘Definitely Interested’ in Reunion With All-Pro Pass Rusher: Report

While the Baltimore Ravens did miss out on a reunion with center Ryan Jensen, they might be able to reunite with another former player: outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

Smith was released by the Green Bay Packers on March 14, per Heavy’s Jordan Wilson, shortly before the start of the league’s legal tampering period, and it’s possible he could be headed back to Baltimore, where his NFL career began.

Rumors of a potential reunion began flying even before Smith was officially cut, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggesting a return to Baltimore for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Smith has been a popular potential signing for the Ravens once he surfaced as a potential cap casualty for the Green Bay Packers

Those rumors were then substantiated by multiple reports, including one from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who said that the Ravens were one of the teams “already pursuing” Smith.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic also confirmed the Ravens’ interest, indicating that they have been preparing to go after Smith in free agency if he became available.

Ravens have been monitoring Za'Darius Smith's situation in Green Bay closely. They are definitely interested in reunion. https://t.co/NtPDLTPO76 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 14, 2022

Smith would be an instant upgrade to a Ravens defense that only recorded 34 sacks in 2021, with just three players getting above 2.0 sacks. Only one – 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh – is currently set to start for the Ravens at the beginning of the 2022 season, with Tyus Bowser recovering from a torn Achilles and Justin Houston hitting free agency.

After leaving Baltimore to sign a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019, Smith immediately put up a Pro Bowl season with a career-high 13.5 official sacks and a league-leading 105 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He followed that up with another 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2020, earning his first career All-Pro nod as well as his second Pro Bowl appearance.