Ravens Draft: Ranking Top Needs Plus Ideal Fits For Each Day

The 2023 NFL Draft is nye and the Baltimore Ravens still have several needs they need to address despite a quietly productive first few waves of free agency in which they added a pair of former first-round wide receivers that includes Odell Beckham Jr.

Without a wealth of capital in terms of picks as they currently only have five selections, their lowest total since 1999 when they had a franchise-record low four, general manager Eric DeCosta and Co. will have to be very judicious and even more strategic than they usually are in their approach to the draft this year.

With that in mind, here is a ranking of the team’s top needs heading into the annual three-day event along with prospects that they could target to address them on each day.

1A.) Cornerback

With three-time Pro Bowl veteran Marcus Peters still sitting on the open market, the Ravens are in need of a new starter opposite of three-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey. The signing of Beckham Jr. slightly moved the need for a No. 2 corner ahead of wide receiver. Thankfully, this is one of the strongest and deepest positions in the draft where starting caliber prospects can be had in the top three rounds for sure and possibly even the fourth depending on how the board falls.

Day 1 fit: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

The former Bulldog would be the perfect candidate to replace Peters given his superb instincts and ball skills. He holds the NCAA record for career interception returns for touchdowns after he took back six of his 14 career interceptions for scores in three seasons and just 35 games. Despite his lack of desirable measurables only in terms of weight at 166 pounds, he is still a willing and aggressive tackler that doesn’t shy away from getting involved in run defense.

.@emmanuelforbes7 To The House With His 2nd Pick of the Quarter‼️#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/TbRSofHJ3F — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 1, 2022

Day 2 fit: Darius Rush, South Carolina

While his fellow former Gamecock, Cam Smith, has received more national recognition and will likely get taken higher, Rush projects to be just as capable of a starter on the outside. His is a converted wide receiver with good ball skills and anticipation when it comes to breaking of the ball for an interception or pass breakup. He broke up 15 passes and picked off three passes the past two season and had a great week at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Love the reactiveness by South Carolina DB Darius Rush pic.twitter.com/3X17c8soHx — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) February 3, 2023

Day 3 fit: Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

The former Terp also performed well at the Senior Bowl and was one of the best performer at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with his incredible athletic testing numbers that included running a blazing 4.3 in the 40-yrd dash. His college teammate, Deonte Banks, will likely be in consideration for the Ravens in the first round but if they bypass him, Bennett would be an intriguing option in the fourth round.

He actually showed more ball skills in college than his higher-rated teammate with five interceptions and 22 pass breakups the past two seasons per Sports Reference compared to Banks’ one interception and eight pass breakups, all of which came in 2022.

1B.) Wide Receiver

Prior to the additions of Beckhams and fellow veteran Nelson Agholor, this was at the top of the Ravens offseason to-do list but they’ve delivered on their vow to “build up” the position group. However, both of those established players are only under contract for one year.

The only other receivers on the roster under contract beyond 2023 are Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace who were selected in the first and fourth round in the 2021 respectively. The team still needs to add more youth and playmaking ability at the position after having the league’s least productive unit last year.

Day 1 fit: Zay Flowers, Boston College

The former Eagle has been the most popularly mocked receiver to land with the Ravens throughout the pre-draft cycle and especially over the past month. He can stretch the field, play much bigger than his 5’9″ and 182 pounds size suggests, and is both explosive and electric after the catch. Flowers averaged 15.3 yards per reception and set career-highs across the board in 2022 with 78 catches, 1,077 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns according Sport Reference. He’d be perfect in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s offense that emphasizes getting dynamic playmakers in open space.

Zay Flowers is capable of plays like these😳 pic.twitter.com/XP9wVKZv0a — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 26, 2023

Day 2 fit: Josh Downs, UNC Chapel Hill

The former Tar Heel is another undersized yet dynamic weapon in the passing game that is electric after the catch and is both creative and crisp when it comes to route running. He posted back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards the past two years and scored a combined 19 touchdowns that included a career-high 11 in 2022. Downs would provide the Ravens with a dynamic slot option given the wealth of those type of receivers in this year’s class. He could still be on the board in the third round while the few bigger-bodied wideouts like Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss, Cedric Tillman of Tennessee, and Rashee Rice of SMU get taken in the second round.

This route by Josh Downs was FILTHY 😳 Downs is currently projected to be a day two pick at the NFL Draft. The Tar Heels WR has not met with any teams on a Top-30 visit, a rarity in the pre-draft process. pic.twitter.com/UECQzY3h6l — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 18, 2023

Day 3 fit: Charlie Jones, Purdue

After two quite seasons as an Iowa Hawkeye, his production exploded in his lone season as Boiler Maker last year. His career-high 110 receptions for 1,361 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns according to Sports Reference were more than double his combined career totals up through his first three collegiate seasons. He runs crisp routes, can make contested catches, and made several big plays going up against cornerbacks that will get drafted much higher than him.

Charlie Jones displays YAC-skills with his elusiveness to make defenders miss. Offers really good speed and agility in open space and downfield. Also willing to be physical after contact. Jones recorded 431 yards after the catch in 2022. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SljtODDTip — WBG84 (@WBG84) April 21, 2023

2.) Defensive Line

Following the release of six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell to clear cap space and with both Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington heading into the final year of the rookie contracts, fortifying the trenches on this side of the ball is a need for 2023 and beyond.

Interior pass rush has become increasingly more valuable in the modern NFL and having defensive linemen that can line up in multiple spots across the formation and collapse the pocket by applying pressure up the middle is just as if not even more paramount as having a top-tier edge rusher.

Day 1 fit: Bryan Bresee, Clemson

The former Tiger was the No. 1 ranked recruit in the nation coming out of high school and flashed as a true freshman in 2020 before injuries and adversity prevented him from reaching his full potential in college. He is projected to be a much better professional player and could be a steal late in the first round if the Ravens trade back a few spots. Bresee can play any spot on the defensive line and even bump out to edge in a pinch which make an every-down defender.

Bryan Breese | Clemson Tigers

Height | 6’5”

Weight | 305

Projected 40 time | 4.7 51 tackles | 15 tackles for loss | 9 sacks | 2 pass deflections I believe Breese is still the phenom he was once out of HS but because of injuries & the loss of his sister 2022 – pic.twitter.com/eMF0bRE2ak — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) January 18, 2023

Day 2 fit: Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

While he’s not quite as tall as Campbell, the former Gator can play a similar role to him it comes to being an great run-stuffing five-technique and he also has upside as an interior pass rusher. At 6’6″ and 310 pounds, he’s literally built for it and has the ability to consistently take on and split double teams to make plays in the backfield or provide a path for his teammates to finish the play. The Ravens reportedly hosted him for one of their official top 30 pre-draft visits so he certainly a prospect they’ll be monitoring on the second day.

Gervon Dexter Sr. is a nightmare against the run. Teams consistently planning double teams for him, but his anchor, upper body strength and powerful hands make it tough to get movement. Great recover against the double here to make a play o nthe ball. pic.twitter.com/l6qq0g7EI6 — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) April 18, 2023

Day 3 fit: Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

The former Eagle also possesses the ability to line up at multiple spots along the front and racked up 17.5 sacks the past two seasons including a career-high 10 in 2022. He was a standout at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl both in practice and the all-star game itself which is talent pool that the Ravens regularly pull from.

Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks has positional versatility to line up inside or outside. He has strong and active hands, smooth athleticism to knife his way through gaps, and stout at point of attack pic.twitter.com/n3gUISNyp4 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 26, 2023

3.) Edge

The Ravens’ cupboard isn’t bare at the position with what they view as a pair of first-round picks in 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh and 2022 second-rounder David Ojabo to go along with veteran Tyus Bowser. However, their leader in sacks last season was seasoned veteran Justin Houston with 9.5 at 33 years old. He remains a free agent and likely won’t make a decision to continue playing until around the time teams report for training camp.

Replenishing their depth chart with some promising rotational pieces in a draft class that beleived to be deep at edge defender would be a smart move so they don’t enter the 2023 season with just three outside linebackers on the roster like they did last year.

Day 1 fit: Will Macdonald, Iowa State

The Ravens historically value college production when it comes to pass rushers and the former Cyclone racked up 34 sacks and 40.5 tackles for loss during his college career including a pair of of back-to-back double-digit sacks seasons from 2020-2021. He has great bend and explosiveness off the edge and a well-rounded game with spin moves and violently active hands that more than make up for his lack of ideal size at 239 pounds.

Iowa St's Will McDonald IV had back to back double digit sack seasons then posted 5 sacks in 2022. Lined up inside the tackle a lot. He's more of a standup edge. McDonald closes well, uses a spin move and a stutter step followed by a club. Here's a couple of sacks vs Kansas St. pic.twitter.com/U7SHBaHMF3 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 15, 2023

Day 2 fit: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

The former member of the Fighting Irish was been consistently productive in college, improving his sack total each season that included back-to-back seasons of 10 or more the past two years. The Ravens have taken a defensive player from this school the past two years and if Foskey is still available in the third round, he might entice them enough to make it three in a row.

Isaiah Foskey said WEIGHT ROOM 😳 The Notre Dame edge had 22 sacks and 7 forced fumbles over the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/JrMCgLoURy — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 31, 2023

Day 3 fit: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

The former Rattler was highly productive as they come during his college career, As a junior, he was the Buck Buchanan Award winner given to the National Defensive Player of the Year after leading the country with 19 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss in 2021. While he’s a bit undersized at 6’3″ and 236 pounds but he also showed at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl that he can play off the ball as well and would be an ideal fit to play the SAM in a 3-4 scheme.

Ferris State’s Caleb Murphy is another late-round target they could consider at the position. He also put up gaudy sack stats at a lower level of competition with a career-high and nation-leading 25.5 sacks last season, breaking the college single-season record of Ravens legend Terrell Suggs.

Small school product with big time production. @FerrisFootball DL Caleb Murphy led the nation in sacks with 25.5. Nice job of keeping the LT's hands off of him on this rep as he comes around the edge, locates the football and knocks it loose for the strip sack/turnover. pic.twitter.com/g3syH51dl3 — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) February 9, 2023

4.) Offensive Guard

The Ravens have a vacancy in their starting lineup at left guard after Ben Powers departed in free agency to sign a lucrative contract with the Denver Broncos. While they have a handful of in-house options that they like, have shown promise, and have some experience, it likely won’t preclude them from adding more competition in the draft.

Day 1 fit: Steve Avila, TCU

The former Horned Frog’s stock has been on the steady rise throughout the pre-draft process that he is now being viewed as potential late first round pick. He possesses the positional versatility that the Ravens covet as he played every position along the offensive line except left tackle during his time in college. Last year was his first at left guard and he earned first-time Big-12 and second-team AP All-American honors after not allowing a single sack in 515 pass blocking snaps and helped pave the way for a potent rushing attack for the national championship runner-ups.

Most teams view TCU’s Steve Avila as OG but he’d bring unique size & strength to OC spot. 330-lber is good OC option for teams w/ undersized QBs who need deep pocket. Makes sense Round 2 for team that picks Bryce Young. Avila is a wall in pass pro. 😤#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/Rc8OleRY2Q — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 14, 2023

Day 2 fit: Anthony Bradford, LSU

The former Tiger is a road grader in the run game at 6’4″ and 332 pounds and while most of his starting experience came at right guard, he has spent time on the left side at tackle as well so he too possesses some intriurging personality. He is great on pulls and combo blocks when working up to the second level and would bring more size and quality depth to the roster.

Anthony Bradford (RG no. 75) is a throwback mauler in the run game Pass pro is a work in progress, but I'm excited to see him develop with NFL coaching 1.74 ten yard split at 332 lbs. 📈 pic.twitter.com/VG0N84TCUE — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 13, 2023

Day 3 fit: Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

The former Eagle was a started every year he was in college with the vast majority of his experience coming at left guard but he also spent time at left tackle. At 6’5″ and 323 pounds, he has the size and frame to be mauler in the run game but needs to improve in pass protection to a have a chance at being a full-time starter at the next level.

If you’re looking for a guy in the trenches tonight during #MACtion, take a look at #EMU LG Sidy Sow. Powerful mover in the run game who has a heavy initial punch, can crush blitzers too. Expect EMU to run the ball vs #Ohio behind him.pic.twitter.com/IB26DBAZvs — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 9, 2021

5.) Quarterback

There’s still some uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of former unanimous league MVP Lamar Jackson with the team and primary backup Tyler Huntley is only under contract for one more year as well. To avoid being shorthanded at the position this year as a result of either injury or potential holdout, adding a developmental prospect that could be the next No. 2 and perhaps a quality stop-gap starter could and should be in consideration.

Day 1 fit: Anthony Richardson, Florida

The former Gator has been projected to go as high as the inside the top four picks but if he falls all the way to the Ravens’ lap at No. 22 overall, they’d probably think long a hard before turning in the card. He was the only prospect at the position that they reportedly hosted for an official pre-draft top 30 visit and possesses the electrifying dynamic playmaking ability they’ve become accustomed to at quarterback over the past five years.

This RUN by Anthony Richardson 😳 The Florida QB is one of the most athletic QB’s the NFL Draft has EVER seen. pic.twitter.com/FFskvtA1ea — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 24, 2023

Day 2 fit: Jaren Hall, BYU

If the Ravens don’t take a quarterback in the first they will most certainly hold off until day three but of the options that are projected to come off the board on the second day, the former Cougar would be a solid choice. While he doesn’t offer much in terms of above-average mobility, he has some juice as a runner is still proficient, poised, and accurate when throwing from the pocket.

Here’s Jaren Hall casually outrunning a 4.23 guy pic.twitter.com/cU5VgmuHd7 — Aaron Rodgers Enthusiast (@JarenHallBetter) March 1, 2023

Day 3 fit: Stetson Bennett, Georgia

The former Bulldog is the most common prospect at the position outside of the first round that is being projected to land with the Ravens and for good reason. He was the signal caller under center for first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the past two years and helped lead the program to back-to-back national titles. His familiarity with both the play caller and playbook makes him the ideal late-round target.

Stetson Bennett throws a DIME on this Georgia TD 🎯 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/eQYgGvf4PM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2021

6.) Running Back

While the Ravens are essentially set at the position for the 2023 season, veteran Justice Hill is the only member of their backfield under contract beyond this year. With both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards more than a year removed from their respective severe knee injuries and heading into contract years, adding a dynamic talent in a loaded running back draft would be a strategic and forward-thinking move.

Day 1 fit: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

While Texas’ Bijan Robinson will likely be long gone by the time they’re on the clock on Thursday, the former member of the Crimson Tide is the only prospect at the position that is viewed as worthy of being selected in the first round although No. 22 overall would be a bit of a reach in terms of positional value. Nevertheless, he’s an electrifying weapon that would excel in Monken’s offense that looks to get playmakers the ball in space.

THERE'S NO STOPPING GIBBS 💨@AlabamaFTBL is taking control 💪 pic.twitter.com/maxoYWjJaC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

Day 2 fit: Tyjae Spears, Tulane

The former member of the Green Wave is one of the most explosive, productive, and highly efficient players at the position in this year’s class. He averaged nearly seven yards a carry in college and last year Spears totaled over 1,800 yards and scored 21 touchdowns from scrimmage that included over 1,500 and 19 scores on the ground alone. The Ravens reportedly met with him at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine so he’s definitely on their radar.

Tyjae Spears makes football fun pic.twitter.com/H3GYPELrmS — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 2, 2023

Day 3 fit: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Like Bennett, the former Bulldog also thrived in and is familiar with Monken’s offense. He was a dynamic weapon in his final year of college that especially stood out as a pass catcher out of the backfield. His poor 40-yard dash time and other underwhelming testing numbers will likely cause him to fall to the fifth round where the Ravens could pounce.

Who doesn’t love a good pass pro rep from a RB?! Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh has been impressing in Mobile pic.twitter.com/ChoiUKBNie — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) February 2, 2023

Honorable Mention: Safety

At the onset of the offseason, this was arguably the Ravens’ biggest position of strength and played a key role in their schematic versatility down the stretch of the 2022 season, especially when it came to disguising coverages and pressures.

However, following the trade of stalwart veteran Chuck Clark to the New York Jets in order to create cap space, that is no longer the case. They’re still strong at the position with veteran ballhawk Marcus Williams and 2022 first-rounder Kyle Hamilton slated to be the new starting duo with underrated 2020 seventh-rounder Geno Stone rounding out the bunch.

If they want to continue deploying Hamilton in a multifaceted role as a hybrid safety/slot defender, adding another strong safety, in particular, or finding their next hybrid would make sense for the team.

Day 1 fit: Brian Branch, Alabama

The former member of the Crimson Tide played the same hybrid role in college that Hamilton played as a rookie and has the versatile skillset and physical dimensions that make him better suited to execute those duties at the NFL level. His presence would allow the Ravens to keep Hamilton at strong safety and still keep the same schematic flexibility that they had with Clark last year.

what a great read and play on the ball by Brian Branch pic.twitter.com/Pz7SWaKqLC — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 17, 2023

Day 2 fit: Jordan Battle, Alabama

The other starting safety for the Crimson Tide is perfectly suited to play the traditional strong safety spot down in the box. He is at his best and extremely aggressive playing downhill where he can make his presence felt at and behind the line of scrimmage but also possesses some strong coverage skills and playmaking ability.

Safety class might not be great, but Jordan Battle would be a sound option in the middle of the draft. Good read/react skills, takes proper angles, and shows decent range pic.twitter.com/gXbsvPIXsH — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 24, 2023

Day 3 fit: Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

The former Nittany Lion aptly nicknamed ‘The Turnover King’ after he was responsible for 14 total turnovers including 10 interceptions in his final two years of college could sneak in the bottom of the third round based on his instincts and pedigree. But if his poorer-than-expected athletic testing numbers cause him to fall to the fourth round, he could prove to be the steal of the draft based on the potential impact he can have, especially in a dynamic secondary like the one the Ravens have.