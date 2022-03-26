Ravens Have ‘High Interest’ in All-Pro Linebacker After Visit to Baltimore: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have “high interest” in free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who reported that the eight-time All-Pro visited Baltimore on March 25.

Baltimore was mentioned as an immediate landing spot for Wagner when he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on March 8, and Ravens like Marlon Humphrey and Tony Jefferson seem quite interested in adding the eight-time Pro Bowler to their defense.

Rumors circulated earlier in the day on social media that Wagner was visiting the Ravens’ facility in Owings Mills, Maryland after visiting the Los Angeles Rams on March 23, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Signing Wagner would be a massive boost to a Ravens defense in need of All-Pro talent after missing out on a reunion with Za’Darius Smith, who joined the Minnesota Vikings instead. But that means the Ravens still have more than enough cap space to put in a competitive offer for the 31-year-old linebacker, who’s still one of the NFL’s best entering his 11th season in the league.

While middle linebacker isn’t considered a major need in Baltimore, with 2020 first-rounder Patrick Queen rounding into form last season, the Ravens still don’t have a clear running mate for Queen on their roster. 2020 third-round pick Malik Harrison hasn’t proved himself yet, while starting either Josh Bynes or L.J. Fort for another year would feel like a disappointment, especially after losing pass coverage specialist and special teams standout Chris Board to the Detroit Lions last week.

Wagner Could Be ‘Needle Mover’ in Baltimore

The Ravens have been praised for their initial free agency moves, especially a splashy five-year, $70 million deal for safety Marcus Williams. But the rest of the Ravens’ signings – offensive tackle Morgan Moses, defensive tackle Michael Pierce and fullback Patrick Ricard – aren’t players who take over games the way an All-Pro edge rusher like Za’Darius Smith can.

All are solid contributors on reasonable contracts, but USA Today’s Kevin Oestricher argued that “Bobby Wagner would represent a needle mover,” who can take the Ravens defense to a new level. Along with Williams, the Ravens could lock down the middle of the field after giving up a league-high 74 plays of 20 yards or more through the air last year, per NFL.com.

Baltimore might be an attractive destination for Wagner for the chance to play with a rising talent like Queen. Though Wagner has shown no signs of slowing down, he’ll still be 32 years old by the time the 2022 season starts, and may not want to spend almost every snap on the field like he did in Seattle.

Wagner’s Potential Contract

Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov wrote that Wagner “would be the classic Baltimore free agency pickup if it gets done,” with the veteran linebacker not counting against the compensatory pick formula so highly valued by the Ravens front office.

If the Ravens snag Wagner for $9 million per year or less, a 50% decrease from Wagner’s last contract in Seattle, per OverTheCap, Baltimore could pull off another coup in free agency as they try to keep pace in an AFC-wide arms race.