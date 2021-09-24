Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Questionable, Ronnie Stanley Out Against Lions

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson gave fans a scare on Thursday, missing practice just a day after telling media that his hip was “kinda sore” after his flip into the end zone on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson scored the eventual game-winning touchdown in emphatic fashion, keeping the ball on a read-option and crossing the goal line untouched to give the Ravens a 36-35 lead they would not relinquish.

Lamar Jackson's touchdown flip against the #Chiefs via NFL Films, what a moment. pic.twitter.com/ipuKaytcLw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 21, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned Jackson’s comments when he first reported that Jackson did not participate in Thursday’s practice, leading many to believe that Jackson injured his hip during his flashy touchdown celebration.

But several reporters, including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, clarified that Jackson was dealing with a stomach bug.

The Ravens’ Thursday injury report confirmed that Jackson missed practice due to a non-COVID illness, assuaging concerns that the fourth-year signal caller actually hurt his hip on Sunday night.

Jackson fully participated in practice today and was listed as questionable on the team’s official Week 3 injury report. He’s expected to play against the Lions on Sunday, hoping to lead the Ravens to a second straight win.

Jackson, Harbaugh Discuss End Zone Flip

Reporters asked Jackson about the flip on Wednesday, with the former Louisville Cardinal not closing the door on similar celebrations in the future.

"I'm kinda sore… I'll probably do it again though. It was pretty cool." @Lj_era8 on the flip pic.twitter.com/9zDQxH5REd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 22, 2021

“I didn’t want to tell [head coach John Harbaugh], because Coach probably would’ve said something to me about flipping next time,” added Jackson with a chuckle.

But Harbaugh said that he didn’t have a problem with Jackson flipping into the end zone, saying it was permissible “as long as you hold on to the ball,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Jackson’s fourth-quarter touchdown was one of many highlights for the 2019 NFL MVP, who took over the game with his legs in the second half.

But Jackson showed off his arm as well, completing an impressive jump pass to Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown in the third quarter.

Stanley to Miss Second Consecutive Game

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Lions due to continuing issues with his recovery from last November’s season-ending ankle injury.

Stanley worked hard throughout the offseason to get healthy, managing to play in the Ravens’ regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. But it was clear that the Notre Dame product was not yet at 100% health, leading the Ravens to list him as questionable against the Chiefs.

He did not take the field on Sunday night, with offseason signing Alejandro Villanueva giving a strong performance in his place.

After an impressive Week 2 from the reshuffled offensive line, the Ravens are choosing to take a cautious approach with Stanley rather than rush him back and risk another setback.

Hollywood Brown Returns to Practice, Questionable for Sunday

Marquise Brown was also a full participant in Friday’s practice, though he’s still questionable against the Lions due to a lingering ankle injury.

Brown first tweaked his ankle during the training camp, but recovered in time to play in Week 1. But he missed the following week of practices, putting his status against the Chiefs up in the air.

Brown fought through the injury to turn in a six-catch, 113-yard performance on Sunday night, earning top marks from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.

The third-year wideout has emerged as Jackson’s most reliable target, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season.

The former Oklahoma Sooner was full of praise for his quarterback on NFL Network this week.

When asked why people should never count out the Ravens, Brown responded, “Because we got Lamar Jackson.”

Brown will look to continue his hot start to the season on Sunday against the Lions.