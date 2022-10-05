John Harbaugh Says Relationship With Marcus Peters Will Be “Fine”

One of the most visceral reactions to the Baltimore Ravens Week 4 loss came in the waning seconds of the game as the Buffalo Bills set up for the game-winning chip shot field goal from 21 yards out. Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters got into a heated discussion with head coach John Harbaugh on the sidelines and had to be restrained by teammates and coaches.

Marcus Peters is pissed and deservingly so…. pic.twitter.com/0yTuFTlcnf — JDM (@Joshua__DM) October 2, 2022

After not saying much about it in his postgame comments outside of admitting that emotions were running high, Harbaugh addressed the incident in his press conference the following day October 3, 2022, and doubled down on his belief that their relationship won’t be negatively impacted moving forward.

“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy,” he said. “I’m not worried about that at all. We’ll be fine. What I said last night about Marcus stands, that’s how I feel about him. I don’t anticipate any issues at all.”

Not only does Harbaugh believe that the two will move past the minor dustup and are “going to be great friends” for the rest of their lives, he thinks that they will look back on it one day and laugh.

Rookie Center Has Another Standout Performance

While the Bills were able to sack Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson twice on in Week 4, neither instance came against first-year pro Tyler Linderbaum who was outstanding in pass protection once again. According to NFL Rookie Watch, he didn’t even allow a single pressure or hurry in 43 pass-blocking snaps.

Tyler Linderbaum vs Bills: • 43 pass blocking snaps

• 0 sacks allowed

• 0 pressures allowed

• 0 hurries allowed The Ravens rookie center wasn’t letting anyone past him 💪 pic.twitter.com/g7r5v21syp — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 3, 2022

The first-round pick out of Iowa was every bit as active, athletic, and agile against Buffalo as he was in college with the Hawkeyes. He picks stunts well and helps out his fellow offensive linemen on passing downs when he doesn’t have a nose tackle lined up over him.

Perfect stunt pickup from Linderbaum. Perfect ball from Lamar Jackson.

Perfect catch from Bateman. Groovy 🎶 pic.twitter.com/1Ihbkh21FU — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) October 4, 2022

Dominance has been the theme of Linderbaum’s season week in and week out to start his career. He has still yet to allow a single sack on 146 pass-blocking snaps and has allowed just three total pressures through the first four regular season games of the year.

Tyler Linderbaum through 4 weeks: • 146 pass blocking snaps

• 0 sacks allowed

• 3 pressures allowed Hardly anyone is able to get past the Ravens rookie center 💪 pic.twitter.com/hGbEiwoYJL — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 5, 2022

Rookie Offensive Tackle Played Well In First Start

Linderbaum wasn’t the only first-year offensive lineman that had an impressive showing in the team’s loss to the Bills per NFL Rookie Watch. A strong argument could be made that fourth-round offensive tackle Daniel Faalele’s performance was even more notable given that it came in his first career start at a new position and he had a future hall of fame edge defender lined up across from him for most of the game.

Daniel Faalele in his first NFL start: • 43 pass blocking snaps

• 0 sacks allowed Not bad for a rookie going up against Von Miller in his first start 👀 pic.twitter.com/5UHs5xmkpJ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 3, 2022

The Ravens helped make his job a little easier at times with chip blocks from Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard and some of the running backs, but he also had some very strong one-on-one reps against Bills’ eight-time Pro Bowl and two-time Superbowl champion pass rusher Von Miller.

Daniel Faalele has never started at left tackle in college or NFL prior to Sunday. Late the fourth quarter he had a one on one with future first ballot HOFer Von Miller. Miller tried to cross chop him. Faalele stayed patient with his hands, reset them, and stuffed him. Wow. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Cv8hN61q1Y — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) October 5, 2022

“Daniel has kind of established himself the last two games as a viable guy for us,” Harbaugh said. “As we get guys back, he’s still going to be in the mix. He played really well. Morgan Moses over there did a really good job. Those guys had a big task with those pass rushers. Pat was chipping, especially for Daniel’s side; he did a good job to chip. So did the backs, Justice [Hill] and Mike [Davis] did a good job of that. So, it was kind of a comprehensive gameplan, but I thought the O-line all-in-all played well.”