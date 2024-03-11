Ravens Named ‘Intriguing Option’ for Recently Cut Packers’ Pro Bowler

Free agency’s “legal tampering” period opened with a flurry on Monday, March 11, but the Baltimore Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta have been relatively quiet to start. However, an interesting name became available during free agency when the Green Bay Packers released veteran running back Aaron Jones.

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley posted, “Ravens are known for signing players cut by teams because they don’t count against comp picks. With Baltimore needing a RB1, Aaron Jones becomes an intriguing option.”

Jones is being released by the Packers in the wake of the RB Josh Jacobs agreeing to terms with the Packers ahead of the official signing window.

The Ravens came into free agency hoping to acquire an alpha type running back and with names like Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, D’Andre Swift and Jacobs coming off the board the pickings are becoming slim.

Derrick Henry is still a viable and attractive option, but Jones could be a cheaper option and like Hensley pointed out would not count against the compensatory pick formula.

The only running backs on the Ravens’ roster currently are Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell. While Mitchell has immense talent, he is coming off a major knee injury and may not be able to have a full workload.

The Ravens had the No. 1 rushing attack in attempts and yards according to Pro Football Reference and adding Jones would bolster their group.

Aaron Jones’ Playoff Performance Shows Talent Is Still There

Jones will turn 30 years old during the 2024 season and has dealt with some injury concerns recently, but when he is healthy, he is a game changer at the position.

Jones is a dual threat running back that has reached the 1,000 rushing yard plateau three times. He has also added 350 receiving yards in four of his seasons and went over 1,000 scrimmage yards those seasons.

Jones also has a nose for the endzone scoring a career high 19 touchdowns in 2019. The veteran has 63 total touchdowns in his career.

Jones has shown an ability to shine in the playoffs as well. He has played in seven playoff games contributing 511 rushing yards, 202 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The RB went over 100 rushing yards in both playoff games this past season and scored three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round.

Jones is a Pro Bowl RB that if paired with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson can form a formidable duo. His ability to catch and run gives Jackson a safety valve as well as forcing defenses to gameplan for him.

While he is not in the same tier as the Henry or Barkley type runner, Jones can still contribute on both sides of the ball and may come at a cheaper price.

Reaction to Ravens Potential Aaron Jones Connection

Fans react when there is a lack of moves by their general manager during the opening flurry of signings and that is no different for Baltimore fans.

The Ravens have yet to make a signing and when they see all the running back names coming off the board, they begin to worry about potentially missing out. Even Gus Edwards joined the Los Angeles Chargers which would take a fallback option off the board.

With Jones now an option, USA Today’s The Ravens Wire writer Kevin Oestreicher posted, “Would you want the Ravens to sign Aaron Jones after his release from the Packers?”

Reactions seemed to be mixed among Ravens’ fans, with one user writing, “Yes flock nation bby.”

Another posted, “If we forgive age and recent injury history, there is a part of this that would make sense. Since he is a roster cut, he would not count against any potential compensatory picks we get from losing free agents.”

However, there are fans that definitely disagree. One wrote, “No henry all day,” and another user threw out, “I’ll just bring Dalvin Cook back. He’s a year younger.”