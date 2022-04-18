Ravens Officially Release 2019 Third-Rounder

The Baltimore Ravens have released wide receiver Miles Boykin, the team announced on April 18, bringing an end to the former third-rounder’s time in Baltimore after failing to carve out a role in the Ravens offense.

The Ravens traded up to draft Boykin with the 93rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as part of their multi-year effort to provide star quarterback Lamar Jackson with better pass-catchers after taking Marquise “Hollywood” Brown with the 25th overall pick.

But Boykin couldn’t live up to his third-round billing in Baltimore despite the elite athleticism he displayed during the pre-draft process, only making 32 catches for 464 yards in his first two seasons despite playing in all 32 of the Ravens’ regular season games.

The arrival of Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman during the 2021 offseason pushed Boykin further down the depth chart, and a preseason hamstring injury further hampered his start to the season. He ultimately only played in eight games in 2021 with just one target, a six-yard reception during the Ravens’ October blowout of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Boykin’s main calling card as a Raven was his prowess as a run blocker at wideout, which was useful in Baltimore’s run-heavy offense. His 72.3 and 77.9 run blocking grades from Pro Football Focus in 2019 and 2020 were among the best in the league at his position, and he could frequently be seen clearing out lanes for lengthy runs by Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports previously reported on March 10 that the Ravens were “seeking to deal” Boykin, but lack of interest forced the Ravens to cut the former Notre Dame standout.

The move saves the Ravens $2.5 million against the 2022 salary cap, per OverTheCap, which could be used to pursue a veteran cornerback, edge rusher or running back, though such a signing would likely occur after the conclusion of next week’s draft.