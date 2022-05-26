Ravens Add Depth Behind Lamar Jackson with Ex-Packers Quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley, per an official post on Twitter, adding some veteran depth behind Lamar Jackson for training camp.

Hundley was a 2015 fifth-round Packers draft pick who spent most of his NFL career backing up Aaron Rodgers. Though he briefly signed with the Indianapolis Colts last season, Hundley has not played in the NFL since his 2019 stint with the Arizona Cardinals backing up then-rookie Kyler Murray.

Hundley’s only significant NFL playing time came in 2017 after Rodgers suffered a season-ending fractured collarbone. Hundley struggled to move the ball through the air, averaging just 5.95 yards per attempt and 186.6 yards per game in the 10 games he led the Packers offense.

The former UCLA Bruin did average 7.5 yards per attempt on the ground in that stretch, earning an 89.5 rushing grading from Pro Football Focus that was the second-highest among all players in 2017.

It’s likely that rushing talent that motivated the Ravens’ signing of Hundley in the first place, so he can serve as an extra arm at training camp who can also run Baltimore’s offense in practice. The Ravens have just two quarterbacks at OTAs – backup Tyler Huntley and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown – with Lamar Jackson absent for the initial practices.

While the Ravens would likely prefer that Jackson attend OTAs, they’ve also seemed content with his offseason training thus far. The 2019 MVP also indicated his excitement at getting back to work with his teammates with a recent post on Twitter.

Ravens Add More QB Depth

Signing Hundley is another part of a clear effort on the part of general manager Eric DeCosta to stack additional veteran depth at key positions. The Ravens just signed Kyle Fuller to fill out their cornerback room, and adding right tackle Morgan Moses to their offensive line was one of the team’s first offseason moves.

Lamar Jackson missed five games and even more practices last year, which not only forced Tyler Huntley to start, but also left the Ravens without quarterback depth in practice and on game day. The Ravens had to scramble to sign an assortment of quarterbacks – former CFL champion Chris Streveler, journeyman Josh Johnson and Baltimore native Kenji Bahar – something they’ll want to avoid this year.

Hundley and Anthony Brown will serve as that quarterback depth in training camp this year, an assignment that could extend into the regular season with the NFL’s expanded practice squads.

Another Undrafted Pac-12 QB in Baltimore

After finding one successful quarterback who went undrafted out of the Pac-12 in Huntley, a former Utah Ute, the Ravens are looking for another in Anthony Brown, who started his college career at Boston College before finishing at Oregon. (Even Hundley played in the Pac-12; maybe that’s just the Ravens’ preference at the moment.)

Brown put together an impressive 2021 through the air (2,989 yards and 18 touchdowns) and on the ground (658 yards and nine touchdowns), leading the Pac-12 with 3,647 yards of total offense.

Fly like a duck but sting like AB …. Anthony Brown scores to put Oregon in the lead #Ducks pic.twitter.com/v5gZFrWadf — 732 Studios 🎙 (@732_studios) September 4, 2021

A quarterback converting a fourth-and-short on the ground late in the fourth quarter? Brown will fit in just fine in Baltimore.