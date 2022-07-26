Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle, Cut 2019 Fourth-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens have made multiple moves to build their preseason roster in the last few days, re-signing veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe on July 21 and cutting 2019 fourth-round pick Iman Marshall on July 23, per the NFL’s official transaction report.

Sharpe spent most of the 2021 season on the Ravens’ practice squad as one of several offensive tackles signed after Ronnie Stanley went down for the second season in a row, a group that also included Jaryd Jones-Smith. He appeared in three games, including a 47-snap performance against the Green Bay Packers. Per Pro Football Focus, Sharpe allowed just one pressure on 35 dropbacks, earning a 78.4 pass-blocking grade in the process.

Reuniting with Sharpe shows that the Ravens are determined to have plenty of insurance at offensive tackle after being forced to scramble for depth at the position last season. Baltimore also signed ex-New York Jet Morgan Moses and drafted Daniel Faalele out of Minnesota to give themselves plenty of options at tackle. Drafting Iowa standout Tyler Linderbaum to start at center even frees up versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to compete at tackle.

In an ideal world for the Ravens, All-Pro Ronnie Stanley would return to start at left tackle, with either Moses or Ja’Wuan James providing veteran stability on the right side. But if Stanley can’t make it all the way back from his brutal 2020 knee injury – or the injury bug strikes another player – Baltimore has plenty of other options. It would likely take multiple injuries for Sharpe to see significant playing time, but adding him to the roster in July rather than September ensures that he will already have some reps with the Ravens offensive line if he does play.

Ravens Part Ways With Iman Marshall

After adding plenty of cornerback depth through the draft and free agency this offseason, the Ravens released injury-plagued cornerback Iman Marshall who has appeared in just three games since he was drafted in 2019.

Marshall struggled with injuries as a rookie, playing just four snaps on defense across his three appearances. He then suffered torn ACLs in the 2020 and 2021 preseasons, sidelining him for both years.

Marshall’s inability to stay healthy was noted by fans during the 2021 season, when Baltimore was struggling for cornerback depth. Some fans even jokingly questioned if the USC product actually existed, leading to a humorous response from Marshall himself, who was present at mandatory minicamp.

But even though he was able to return to the practice field, the Ravens opted to part ways with Marshall and move ahead with their new-look cornerback group.

Ravens Try Out Ex-Panthers CB

The Ravens also tried out former Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on July 21.

The 2020 fourth-round pick missed the 2021 season due to a knee injury and failed his physical in Carolina in May, leading to his release. He started eight games in 2020, but earned a bottom-five overall defensive grade of 39.3 from PFF with a 127.3 passer rating when targeted.

With 10 cornerbacks currently rostered, the Ravens have a solid amount of depth, but their memories of last season will have them ready to add players if more injuries occur.