Ravens Land Strong Return With Draft-Day Trade of Stud WR

The Baltimore Ravens have made a huge splash on the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, trading star wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for their first-round pick, the 23rd overall selection, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #AZCardinals trade No. 23 to the #Ravens for 100 and Hollywood Brown. https://t.co/nrpsSVQjiq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Baltimore also sent their second third-rounder, the 100th overall selection, to Arizona in the deal, a draft-day blockbuster from Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. Interestingly, Brown was DeCosta’s first pick after he took over from Ozzie Newsome in 2019, and DeCosta even told media that he was planning to pick up Brown’s fifth-year option back in February.

But that may have just been an elaborate smokescreen as the Ravens searched for a suitor before eventually making a deal with the Cardinals.

In Arizona, Brown will reunite with Kyler Murray, who threw to Brown at the University of Oklahoma, and join DeAndre Hopkins in the Cardinals’ wide receiver room.

In Baltimore, though, Lamar Jackson loses one of his favorite weapons, with the Ravens’ wide receiving corps now looking thin with just one clear starter in second-year wideout Rashod Bateman.

News of the deal came just seconds after the Ravens’ officially selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick, adding one of the highest-ranked players in the draft in the middle of the first round.