Ravens Cut Undrafted Rookie Quarterback, Receivers After Strong Preseasons

The Baltimore Ravens have waived undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown as part of their roster cuts down to 53 players, per the team’s website, despite a commanding performance across the team’s three preseason games.

The Ravens also waived undrafted rookie receivers Raleigh Webb and Makai Polk, as well as second-year wideout Binjimen Victor. Shemar Bridges, an early preseason standout after going undrafted out of Fort Valley State, was waived with an injury designation and revealed he was undergoing surgery on Instagram, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens preseason darling Shemar Bridges, who was waived today with an injury designation, writes on IG that he’s undergoing surgery soon. Bridges didn’t practice this week after playing 15 snaps vs. Washington. (via IG/sho_time17) pic.twitter.com/CoTqOn5FTN — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 31, 2022

Anthony Brown joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oregon in May after leading the Pac-12 with 2,989 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021. He added 658 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, proving him to be the kind of dual-threat quarterback that fits Baltimore’s offense.

Indeed, Brown looked comfortable right away as the Ravens’ third-string quarterback, easily outlasting former Packers veteran Brett Hundley.

Brown completed 35 of his 47 attempts to rank third in completion percentage (74.5%) and passing yards (464) among NFL quarterbacks during the 2022 preseason, per CBS Sports. He added 22 rushing yards on five attempts plus this touchdown against the Washington Commanders on August 27 to go along with his three scores through the air.

While Tyler Huntley stole the show in the Ravens’ first two preseason games, Brown was arguably the best quarterback on the field against the Commanders. He completed 15 of his 19 attempts for 256 yards – an eye-popping 13.5 yards per attempt – for a touchdown and a 91.3 passing grade from Pro Football Focus.

But Brown didn’t just rack up gaudy statistics during the mostly starter-less preseason. He demonstrated multiple positive traits that could attract the attention of other NFL teams on the waiver wire.

Take this 38-yard touchdown to Raleigh Webb against the Arizona Cardinals, for example.

This is SUCH a beautiful pass Anthony Brown to Raleigh Webb pic.twitter.com/xy9R4V3Hjv — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 22, 2022

Not only did Brown diagnose Arizona’s blitz and correctly audible Webb into open space, but another angle of the pass shows that it was an inch-perfect throw from the former Duck.

Then, Brown helped sell recently-signed receiver Demarcus Robinson‘s sluggo route with a smooth fake before perfectly lofting the ball over the defense’s head for a long touchdown.

Not only does Brown offer rushing ability on designed runs and scrambles, but he also knows how to use his feet to avoid negative plays. He didn’t take a single sack in his 50 preseason dropbacks – which is also a credit to Baltimore’s offensive line.

Overall, Brown showed enough in the preseason to merit a waiver claim with the ever-increasing value of quarterbacks in the NFL. Brown could be a fit for the Philadelphia Eagles to back up Jalen Hurts.

The Ravens will certainly be hoping that Brown is not claimed off waivers, allowing them to add him to their practice squad as their third quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

No Undrafted WRs Make Roster

Despite much discussion about the Ravens’ crop of undrafted wide receivers during training camp, it was veteran Demarcus Robinson who won a roster spot.

Shemar Bridges flashed against the Titans, as did Raleigh Webb against the Cardinals, while Makai Polk and Binjimen Victor were more consistent presences with 11 targets and eight receptions apiece.

But none dazzled quite like Robinson did in his Ravens debut against the Commanders, racking up more yards in a single game than the rest of the receiving corps did in the entire preseason.

Polk and Victor are candidates to return on the Ravens’ practice squad, while Bridges could remain on injured reserve for the season or reach an injury settlement with the team.

Ravens Waive Remaining Undrafted Players

The Ravens also waived second-year tight end Tony Poljan, who went undrafted out of Virginia in 2021, as well as undrafted rookies Chuck Wiley, Jeremiah Moon and David Vereen.

Wiley and Moon are both outside linebackers who had plenty of opportunities to earn a roster spot given the Ravens’ shortage at the position, but neither stood out in training camp or the preseason.

Vereen was on the other end of the spectrum, earning rave reviews at training camp but ending up stuck behind Baltimore’s considerable cornerback depth.

All four players are candidates to be added to the practice squad if they clear waivers, especially the three defenders. The Ravens need extra depth at outside linebacker and they know firsthand that there’s no such thing as too many cornerbacks.