Ravens Urged to Replace Hollywood Brown With 4-Time Pro Bowler

No franchise received as much praise for its work during the 2022 NFL draft than the Baltimore Ravens. General manager Eric DeCosta earned top marks for selecting a class of prospects populated by tough players who fit the Ravens’ identity on both sides of the ball.

The only blot on the copybook was the absence of a wide receiver to replace Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick, but Brown’s absence leaves the Ravens threadbare at wideout.

Sammy Watkins joined the Green Bay Packers in free agency, but the veteran market can still provide the Ravens with some help. Specifically, one writer thinks a four-time Pro Bowl receiver from another AFC contender would be a more than adequate replacement for Brown.

Ravens Advised to Revisit Veteran Option

In his look at the best fits for the top remaining free agents after the draft, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani recommended the solution to the Ravens receiver problem. Dajani suggested a veteran the Ravens have considered in the past.

T.Y. Hilton is the experienced pass-catcher Dajani thinks should move to Baltimore: “Hilton is of course a candidate to return to the Indianapolis Colts, the only team he’s ever played for. But the Ravens came calling last offseason, and should again with Marquise Brown now with the Arizona Cardinals. Hilton isn’t the same star he was a few years ago, and he caught just 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, but he’s still a veteran with reliable hands who can help Lamar Jackson.”

The Ravens did indeed kick Hilton’s tyres a year ago. He confirmed as much during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in March 2021: “Five seconds away, man. That was it. I’ve been talking to (Baltimore) the whole time. They (Indianapolis) came in and made a great push at the end and they wanted to get it done.”

Revisiting the idea of signing Hilton would be a smart move from DeCosta. The man who posted five 1,000-yard seasons in 10 years with the Indianapolis Colts would replace Brown as the big-play target quarterback Lamar Jackson now lacks.

Hilton can still stretch the field, even at 32 and having failed to complete a full season since 2017. Neck and quad injuries, as well as a concussion, limited Hilton last season. He only started nine games but still averaged 14.39 yards per reception.

His stock may have fallen in recent years, but Hilton remains a bona fide Colts legend who could still help a number of teams, including the Ravens:

T.Y. Hilton ranks in #Colts franchise history: – 631 receptions (t-3rd all-time)

– 9,691 receiving yards (3rd all-time)

– 67.8 yards/game (3rd all-time)

– 53 receiving touchdowns (4th all-time) Indy Legend. 👻 pic.twitter.com/ZvIOwpNgQa — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) January 11, 2022

The Ravens ought to act fast, because Hilton has been “having some conversations” with Colts’ GM Chris Ballard about returning to Indy, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Hilton’s a good fit, but if there are concerns about his age and lengthy recent injury history, the Ravens have plenty of other free agent receivers to consider.

Market Still Rich in WRs

The deal for Brown enabled the Ravens to stay active in Round 1, with the pick eventually becoming, via another trade, center Tyler Linderbaum. Getting Linderbaum, in addition to landing safety Kyle Hamilton 14th overall, helped DeCosta get the highest grades for his draft work.

An A+ was dished out by Pro Football Focus, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. gave an A for a “class of value.” The only reason Kiper didn’t grade higher was the absence of pass-catchers for Jackson.

It’s a reasonable critique since parting company with Brown hardly pleased Jackson. He and Brown were close, and Jackson’s early reaction to the trade was far from happy:

The best way to placate their franchise quarterback, who has still yet to sign a contract extension, would be for the Ravens to equip Jackson with a primary receiver. Finding one of those won’t be a problem in a free-agent market still loaded with marquee pass-catchers.

Aside from Hilton, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. still need to find new homes. So does a speedster like Will Fuller.

There’s no shortage of options, so it’s safe to assume DeCosta will make a move to beef up one of the few thin positions on an otherwise loaded roster.