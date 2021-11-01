Reigning Super Bowl Champ Comes to Baltimore in ‘Bold’ Trade Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens might have the third-most rushing yards in the NFL, but that has come largely in spite of, not due to, their makeshift backfield.

After preseason injuries ended the season of Baltimore’s top three running backs, the Ravens have been forced to lean on Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman at running back. But none of the four have been able to get going this season, with Williams’ 36 yards per game leading the group.

To make matters worse, Murray, who leads the backfield in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns, missed last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle sprain, with no set timetable for his return.

As a result, Lamar Jackson has taken on a superhuman role in Baltimore’s offense, accounting for 83% of the team’s 2,923 total yards on offense this season. That includes 480 rushing yards, the sixth-most in the NFL on just 76 carries, for a league-leading 6.3 yards per carry. But with defenses focusing on stopping Jackson more than ever, the 24-year-old will need more support from his backfield.

As a result, recent trade rumors have linked the Ravens with multiple running backs, including Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles and Marlon Mack of the Indianapolis Colts.

The latest running back mentioned as a potential acquisition for the Ravens is Ronald Jones II, who won last year’s Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Could Jones Come to Baltimore?

He started for the Buccaneers’ first 13 games in 2020, but lost his starting job to Leonard Fournette after landing on the COVID-19 list.

After Tampa Bay added veteran Giovani Bernard in free agency, Jones’ role has been reduced even further, with the fifth-year back only receiving double-digit carries once this season. With Fournette, Bernard and 2020 third-rounder Ke’Shawn Vaughn in their backfield, the Buccaneers can likely afford to send Jones to Baltimore if the compensation is right.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report thinks that the Ravens “should offer a late-round pick for Jones,” writing yesterday:

The Ravens don’t seem to trust second-year running back Ty’Son Williams, who saw his role shrink after three consecutive starts between Weeks 1 and 3. Jones, who’s just 24 years old, could lead Baltimore’s ground attack and make a strong impression through the remainder of the term.

Jones would definitely be an upgrade over the Ravens’ current stable of running backs. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry as the Buccaneers’ lead back for most of last season, earning a 12th-best 85.0 rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.

He hasn’t look as sharp running the ball in a rotational role this season, potentially lowering his trade value, but he could excel with a heavier workload in Baltimore.

MJD Believes in Ravens’ Veteran RBs

But former Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew doesn’t think that the Ravens urgently need an addition at running back.

Instead, MJD thinks that Baltimore can get more out of its running backs, starting with preseason stud Ty’Son Williams.

Jones-Drew wrote for NFL.com:

First and foremost, offensive coordinator Greg Roman must get Williams more involved — even when Murray returns from injury. He’s averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season, and his physical, downhill rushing style provides a nice complement to Jackson’s. Giving his carries to a veteran crew that hasn’t been as efficient doesn’t make a ton of sense.

But Williams doesn’t appear to have the trust of the Ravens coaching staff, especially after multiple mental mistakes on a crucial fourth down last week against the Bengals.

Ty'Son Williams. The 4th down saga. Rough start to this sequence. Ty'Son is split wide left and Lamar audibles something. Ty'Son is confused and it looks like Lamar has to repeat himself. Williams still confused. (May have contributed to the false start?)#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YSukL8JLGX — Gully Squad (@GullySquad02) October 25, 2021

But Jones-Drew is “not ready to give up on the vets,” arguing:

It’s clear Bell, whose style doesn’t match what the Ravens want to do in the run game, isn’t the same player he was in his Pittsburgh heyday. Still, his greatest asset was always his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield — and yet, he’s been targeted just three times in Baltimore so far. Why not use him more on draws, screens or counters, so he can pick up chunk yards via his vision and stop-start quickness, or line him up out wide? Freeman, meanwhile, is a one-cut slasher and good check-down option for Jackson. This pair of vets can still provide a spark, even if the bulk of the usage should go to Williams.

Both Freeman and Bell have shown flashes for their former All-Pro form, but neither has been able to provide much consistency despite their combined 2,578 career attempts.

Barring any acquisitions before Tuesday’s trade deadline, expect to see a fairly even split of carries between the Ravens’ three backs until Murray returns from his injury.