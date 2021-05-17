Ravens Capture Incredible Moment Rookies Receive Jerseys [WATCH]

Making it in the NFL is a special moment for anybody fortunate enough to pull it off, and the biggest moment tends to be the time when rookie players are presented with their new threads.

The Baltimore Ravens are making a special moment out of this experience, and have revealed a new video which shows just how exciting it was for the youngsters to officially be welcomed to the family.

Here’s the moment the Ravens surprise their class with their new threads.

The moment they've been waiting a lifetime for. The Rookie Class jersey reveal 💜 pic.twitter.com/Wzmi7Uk6PO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 17, 2021

From looking on in disbelief to showing off their new threads to family to simply giggling like children, it’s fantastic to watch see the moment the Ravens handed their young players the jerseys they have worked so hard to earn.

Here’s a look at the entire Baltimore class posing for their first day of school photo.

The 2021 Rookie Class‼️ pic.twitter.com/PWW3vJMEJZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 17, 2021

The Ravens have a deep and talented class this year, and it will be interesting to see what happens to this group and how they can impact the games on the field.

It’s cool to see the group getting welcomed in the proper way as they start their careers, and nice to see the genuine excitement to get going from the players as well as the happiness that comes from seeing their dreams come true in the league.

Ravens Rookie Minicamp Recap

The team kicked off their rookie minicamp work this past weekend, and got some good things done on the field. While everyone entered and was impressive in their own way, there were a few obvious standouts from the process. Namely, on the offensive side, Ben Cleveland showed out with his amazing size and looks primed to be able to do some damage in the trenches. Similarly, wideout Rashod Bateman showed some impressive glide in being able to catch up to passes, which will be huge for him as he transitions to an NFL deep threat. Odafe Oweh showed some burst and speed in the trenches on the defensive side, and Shaun Wade was working on his footwork early on.

Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Recap

This class has a very high ceiling and could end up being the class that takes the Ravens to new highs and puts the franchise over the top again. From the start of the first round until the fifth, the Ravens did some nice work, filling out plenty of their needs in a confident way. Wideout Rashod Bateman and defensive end Odafe Oweh were the team’s first selections. In round three, the team took guard Ben Cleveland and cornerback Brandon Stephens. Round four brought a potential steal in wideout Tylan Wallace. The fifth-round brought cornerback Shaun Wade and defensive end Daelin Hayes as well as fullback Ben Mason.

Overall, it was a well-balanced class for the Ravens, who did well to add the players they did both in free agency and during the draft. Now that those players are in the mix, it’s neat to see them so fired up to become Ravens.

