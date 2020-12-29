Analyst: ‘Scary’ Ravens Have Figured Something Out Offensively

The Baltimore Ravens have taken some time to come around this season, but now that the rebirth has begun, why is the team suddenly surging again on offense?

While it’s true the Ravens have played the weaker part of their schedule at the end of the year, the fact remains that the team is rounding into form on their most important side of the ball in one of the most important facets of their game. That’s a fact that’s not lost on ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky at this point in time.

As Orlovsky explained, the Ravens are looking scary again, and it’s due in large part to the fact that they have figured out their dormant ground game and once again started to spread teams out. That’s allowed their offense to be tougher to defend and have more balance.

This is what I would say about the @Ravens

They have 100% figured out their run game-that’s scary. Last year is was about 3TE’s & pounding the rock-without them & the OL issues it’s taken some time—but they have really turned into spreading people out sideline to sideline now — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 28, 2020

Orlovsky is right about Baltimore’s rushing game keying their success. In 2019 when the Ravens were dominating the NFL, their run-first mentality was a huge reason the offense was hard to defend. Early in 2020, that hadn’t been the case, but with health and their offensive line jelling and coming together, it’s possible things have turned around at just the right time for Baltimore.

If the run-first Ravens are truthfully back to inflicting damage on an opponent on the ground, that could be big news for the team in the lead up to the playoffs. It might only serve to make them more dangerous in the end, which is indeed a scary thought for the opposition.

Baltimore’s Ground Game Coming Back

Indeed, the Ravens have seen a bolstered rushing attack save them in their four game winning streak. Over that stretch, Baltimore has rushed for a whopping 933 yards, with the high-water mark being a 294 yard effort against Dallas. The best news? It’s not only been quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Baltimore’s group of runners inflicting the damage as well. A deep group getting the job done is good news for the balance of everything as the Ravens push to get into the postseason and avoid a third straight disappointment when there.

Ravens Offense Coming Alive

It’s safe to say the Baltimore defense has played decently well this season given their status as a top 10 unit in the league at this point in the season. Where Baltimore has needed to get back to work is on offense. This season, the Ravens as a whole aren’t scoring nearly enough and could use their passing game to get back on track with Lamar Jackson. Baltimore’s offense has been in the bottom half of the league in multiple categories this year, but theoretically, the chance for them to get healthy started right now with the schedule. They’ve made use of that, but the fact they haven’t struggled at all in the meantime is eye-opening.

In the last four games, the Ravens have put up a gaudy 148 points. Their offense is suddenly getting it done on the ground and through the air, which has led to the major resurgence on the field in terms of wins. Moving forward, the challenge will be getting this to translate consistently the rest of the season and in the playoffs.

If it does, though, there is no doubt the Ravens can be very scary.

