Russell Wilson’s new contract has major implications for Lamar Jackson

Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in Denver Broncos history, agreeing to terms with the team on a new contract on Sept. 1, and his deal has major ramifications for Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

Wilson will collect $245 million, including $165 million guaranteed, over the life of his new five-year extension with the Broncos. After acquiring Wilson in an offseason trade, he’s now locked in for the next seven seasons for a total of $265 million, according to ESPN.

The Broncos’ pact with Wilson follows the Cleveland Browns fully guaranteeing $230 million to Deshaun Watson, earlier this offseason.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s contract talks have been a series of fits and starts with the Ravens.

While Jackson has an MVP and three playoff berths on his resumé, he lacks something critical to his current situation. An agent.

“Lamar could already have $45 million [per year], at 1-2 percent,” a prominent agent familiar with the quarterback market told Heavy. “Instead, he’ll wind up with something like $42 million annually, save himself $500,000 in agency fees, but cost himself millions. It’s a perfect example of the new NFL, all about fast nickels over slow quarters.”

Beyond Jackson not having an agent to represent his interests during contract talks, both sides have now been party to unnecessary acrimony, with a player the Ravens would like to have as the face of their franchise.

“I like Lamar a lot,” an NFC personnel executive told Heavy, on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about another team. “Everybody around him loves him. You have a great organization like Baltimore, and they want him to be part of their future.

“But, he definitely, definitely needs an agent. Not just from the standpoint of understanding the verbiage of the contract and his best interest. He doesn’t need to talk face-to-face with the general manager, face-to-face with the owner, face-to-face with the head coach about a contract. He does not need to do that.”

The Ravens are absolutely right to want to continue building around Jackson.

Not only one of the more electrifying athletes at the position, Jackson showed tangible growth as a passer from the pocket last season, he passed for 125 more yards in 12 games than he did in 15 the prior year. As the executive pointed out, Jackson is also “more than half” of Baltimore’s running game, which not only adds value but compounds physical risks he takes every Sunday.

Thus, further muddying the negotiations.

Jackson has stated that he does not want those talks to drag into the regular season, which kicks off for the Ravens on Sept. 11 at the New York Jets.

If the Ravens and Jackson don’t reach an agreement, there’s a very real possibility that Jackson is going to have to put up big numbers, and lead the Ravens back to the promised land, if he is going to wind up among the highest-paid players in the sport.

“They know what he deserves to be paid,” The executive said. “But, he’s only won one playoff game and came back the next week and only scored three points. Because good defenses in the playoffs shut him down.”