Ravens Meeting With Super Bowl Champion Wideout: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are still looking for help for their offense, and the biggest need the team has at this point in time remains at wide receiver.

Baltimore has struck out on several top options in recent days including Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but that doesn’t mean the team is going to stop taking some big swings on the market. The next man up for the Ravens could theoretically be Super Bowl champion wideout Sammy Watkins.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Ravens will be hosting Watkins this week with potential designs of trying to get him in the mix.

#Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, one of the top free agent pass-catchers is on his way to Baltimore tonight to visit the #Ravens tomorrow, source said. The #Ravens have been working to add a WR in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

Watkins would add some major depth to this Baltimore pass catching group if a deal could be worked out, and it would be interesting to see what he could do within the team’s offense if he were to get picked up.

Now, the only thing left to watch and see is if a deal can be reached or not.

Ian Rapoport Thinks Sammy Watkins Could Fit Ravens

In terms of a player who could be available that the Ravens could look to nab, Rapoport was open prior to free agency starting a few months back in saying that he thinks Kansas City Chiefs’ wideout Sammy Watkins could be a potential target that would make a ton of sense for the team this offseason both in terms of cost and production.

Rapoport explained:

“Sammy Watkins would be an interesting one. He’s battled injury concerns but when he’s been healthy he’s been productive. That would be one off the top of my head. I think what you’re going to get is not second-tier, but kind of the 1B of receivers. You can get some really good value there. You can hit on those guys, you just have to spend on it the right way.”

Watkins is a long way from the player that once went safely within the top 5 of the NFL Draft, but he’s put up some solid numbers since joining the Chiefs. Watkins has put up 1,613 yards and 8 touchdowns in three seasons, and has never lacked for production in his career given his 33 total touchdowns. That’s the kind of production the Ravens could use.

Sammy Watkins Stats

Watkins was formally the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, but the argument can be made that he did not live up to the billing thus far. Even though that is true, it can also be true that Watkins has enjoyed some decent numbers in his career. He has put up 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career and did help the Chiefs to a Super Bowl in 2020 and 2021.

In terms of a veteran player, Watkins could be an interesting addition to the roster for a team that needs some playmakers at all levels. Getting him for the Baltimore offense could be a huge win for the Ravens considering the fact that the team has struggled with their downfield passing game a ton in recent years.

