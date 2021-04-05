Sammy Watkins Drops Major Hint About Future With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens managed to sign Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal, but it’s possible that the team could be looking to keep the wideout long-term after all.

Watkins spoke for the first time since joining the Ravens, and had some interesting things to say as it relates to his future with the team. While the wideout signed a short-term deal, there’s a possibility he could be looking to stay a longer amount of time with the team when all is said and done.

Speaking with the media, Watkins said that he could definitely see sticking around Baltimore, and managing to make a difference with the team five or six years into the future in addition to this season.

Sammy Watkins said he could see himself in Baltimore for the next 5-6 years if things go well. He said the Ravens organization is top-5 in the NFL and he loves the "vibes" and "energy" here. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) April 5, 2021

Obviously, it’s putting the cart a bit before the horse to talk about the future, but it’s good to hear that Watkins likes his new team and was motivated to join the roster. Whether he can stick long-term or not is anybody’s guess, but it’s clear the Ravens do remain a draw for free agents this offseason.

Watkins Talks Relationship With Lamar Jackson

As for what the future holds, the Ravens will be interested to see how Watkins can manage to join the squad and help out Lamar Jackson. The good news? The sides are already connecting about what to do, and Watkins agrees that he wants to be the one to stay out of the way and let Jackson be great.

Sammy Watkins said that he has spoken to Lamar Jackson and told the Ravens QB: "This is your show. I just want to be part of it." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 5, 2021

This offseason and last, there’s been a notion that the Ravens need to find a playmaker for Jackson deep to help open things up for the offense. Watkins could qualify as just that for the team, and it will be interesting to see whether or not he can be the kind of player to stretch the field enough for the offense. Arguably, more additions are needed for the team at the spot, but it’s nice to see that Watkins and Jackson have connected right off the bat.

Watkins’ NFL Stats

Watkins was formally the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, but the argument can be made that he did not live up to the billing thus far. Even though that is true, it can also be true that Watkins has enjoyed some decent numbers in his career. He has put up 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career and did help the Chiefs to a Super Bowl in 2020 and 2021.

In terms of a veteran player, Watkins could be an interesting addition to the roster for a team that needs some playmakers at all levels. Getting him for the Baltimore offense could be a huge win for the Ravens considering the fact that the team has struggled with their downfield passing game a ton in recent years.

At the very least, it’s good to see Watkins in the mix for the team moving forward and especially for the help of the offense and Jackson in the future. It is even better to see him very excited for the chance, and talking about working himself into the mix with his quarterback as well as the team he will now join.

