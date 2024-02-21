Ravens a ‘Landing Spot’ for Pro Bowl Derrick Henry Alternative

Buzz is building about the Baltimore Ravens signing Derrick Henry in 2024 NFL free agency, but Saquon Barkley is a Pro Bowl alternative to the Tennessee Titans’ running back. The Ravens have been named a “landing spot” for two-time New York Giants Pro Bowler Barkley.

Signing either player will be tough for the cap-strapped Ravens, but Barkley isn’t likely to get a long-term deal from the Giants. They didn’t pay their star running back last offseason, and he doesn’t want the franchise tag again.

As Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports put it, Barkley “just turned 27 years old, and it feels like he could be playing football elsewhere in 2024.” Dajani, who also named the Houston Texans as a fit, noted how Barkley produced even in a down year for the Giants: “Barkley ranked No. 7 last season in rushing yards per game (68.7) while recording 1,242 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.”

Barkley is an intriguing alternative to Henry. He arguably offers a more complete skill-set. That’s something the Ravens should be searching for when Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are free agents.

Saquon Barkley Would Be Complete Back for Ravens

The Ravens rushing attack has relied on a committee approach in recent seasons. Different backs have filled different roles. For instance, Edwards has been the power back who thrives in short-yardage situations and at the goal-line, while Justice Hill has been the speedster between the 20s.

Dobbins has workhorse potential, but multiple, season-ending injuries have wrecked his progress. Something similar stalled rookie big-play threat Keaton Mitchell.

Barkley has the power to dominate between the tackles, as well as the breakaway speed to amass yardage in chunks. Like on this 34-yard gain against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.

Dynamic rushes like this are common for Barkley, but he can also move the chains as a 30-carry back if needed. The Ravens are steadily shifting away from a run-first offense, but they still relied on a league-leading ground game in 2023.

Eventually, offensive coordinator Todd Monken needs to craft a more expansive passing game around quarterback Lamar Jackson. The latter needs a dependable target out of the backfield, something Barkley would provide.

Barkley’s averaged 3.9 receptions per game during his career. He’s also posted a catch percentage of 72.7, per Pro Football Reference.

One of Barkley’s best plays as a receiver was this touchdown catch and run against the Washington Commanders in Week 7, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Finding a way to work out a contract for Barkley would be worth the effort for Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta. It might be easier than paying up for Henry.

Derrick Henry a Popular Fit for Ravens

The Ravens and Henry are a popular fit among analysts assessing free agency. Even the latest betting odds believe Henry will suit up for Baltimore this year.

As Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith put it, “the Ravens are the team with the shortest odds to be the team Henry plays for at the start of the 2024 regular season. Baltimore is currently at +175.”

The idea of the two-time NFL rushing champion moving to M&T Bank Stadium is even endorsed by a former Ravens quarterback. Robert Griffin III posted on X how Henry “should be a Baltimore Raven because he already Plays like a Raven.”

It makes sense, but DeCosta could be deterred by Henry’s price tag. The 30-year-old is projected by Spotrac.com to earn $10.3 million in 2024. Meanwhile, Barkley is estimated to get paid $9.9 million annually for three years.

A long-term deal for Barkley would be a smarter move for the Ravens than spending on an expensive, one-year punt for Henry. The latter move might maximize a diminishing Super Bowl window, but Barkley would have a more lasting impact.