Ravens Schedule Visit With Another Veteran Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens have started to pick up the pace on their search for free agents to replace the players they’ve lost this offseason.

More than a week into free agency, the only move they’ve made was signing Derrick Henry.

It was a big move, but they have more than 10 players to replace from last year’s roster.

This week, they’ve started to take a more active approach to retooling the roster.

They already set a visit with former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup for this week and now they’ve added a meeting with another receiver.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have scheduled a visit for March 22 with former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

A Solid Contributor for the Lions

Reynolds’ addition was a bit of surprise when it happened. He had just been waived in the middle of a one-year deal with the Titans. During his time in Tennessee he had made 10 catches for 90 yards in five games.

The Lions still decided to take a chance on him as they lacked depth at the position in 2021 and it’s a chance that paid off for them.

He had 306 yards in seven games with the Lions that season.

That convinced them to bring him back on a two-year deal.

In 2022 he made 38 catches for 479 yards.

There was believed to be a chance he would take a bit of a step back in the offense in 2023. Jameson Williams was in his second NFL season and the team added Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

Gibbs and LaPorta put in very impressive rookie seasons, but Reynolds was still able to maintain a healthy role.

He made 40 catches for 608 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Now he’s trying to find another team where he can carve out a role as a dependable ancillary piece in the in the passing game.

He could find that fit with the Ravens as the third option in the passing game that gives Lamar Jackson a target while opposing defenses are occupied with Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers.

WR Options the Ravens Have Looked At

Reynolds is just the latest wide receiver they’ve decided to take a look at this offseason as they figure out how they want to replace Odell Beckham Jr.

They had a top-30 visit Xavier Worthy. Worthy put together an impressive college career with the Texas Longhorns and followed it up by breaking the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash.

He is one of the most interesting options that could be available late in the first round of this year’s draft.

The Ravens have also hosted the visit with Gallup.

Gallup had a disappointing ending with the Cowboys as he saw his numbers take a big hit after signing a big contract and was let go this offseason.

However, he could be a good fit for a team paying him a reasonable salary that’s more in line with him being their third option in the passing game.

Next they’ll have their visit with Reynolds, who could be a reasonably priced option to be their WR2 during the 2024 season.