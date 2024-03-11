Analyst Believes Seahawks Coach Could Attract Ravens’ Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a blow when defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left to join the Seattle Seahawks as the head coach. While it is likely that players and coaches were happy for Macdonald, many fans were disheartened to lose such a bright young coach.

The new issue that has come to fruition is the chance Ravens’ defenders could be leaving to join their former coach in Seattle. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wr0te about “NFL free agency buzz” and wrote, “Ravens following Macdonald?”

Graziano wrote, “I’ve heard a lot of speculation about which (if any) Ravens defensive free agents could follow former Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to Seattle now that he’s the head coach of the Seahawks.”

REPORT: #Ravens standout free agents Patrick Quenn, Geno Stone and Jadaveon Clowney may all join their former DC Mike McDonald with the #Seahawks, per ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hDMdFUEzZ0 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 10, 2024

With DT Justin Madubuike receiving his new contract prior to the start of free agency, the Ravens still have 12 free agents on the defensive side of the ball.

Under Macdonald, the Ravens, according to Pro Football Reference, had the No. 1 ranked defense in terms of points allowed and No. 6 in yards allowed.

Graziano goes on to say, “In order of likelihood, based on conversations with my sources, I’d rank them as follows in terms of chances to land in Seattle: 1. Patrick Queen, LB, 2. Jadeveon Clowney, DE and 3. Geno Stone, S.”

All three players were critical components of the Ravens’ defense this season and would help Macdonald jumpstart his rebuild of the Seahawks defense.

Mike Macdonald and Patrick Queen Have Been Connected

Ever since Macdonald took the head coaching position in Seattle there have been connections of Queen and the Seahawks. The Seahawks have $42 million in cap space according OverTheCap and have a major need at LB.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Sunday, March 10, “All-Pro and Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner is expected to test the market, and it’s currently viewed as unlikely that he returns to the #Seahawks, source said. Coming off a career-high 183 tackles, Wagner joins a talented off-the-ball LB group in free agency.”

Wagner has been a force for the Seahawks during his career and will leave a hole that Macdonald will need to fill.

All-Pro and Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner is expected to test the market, and it’s currently viewed as unlikely that he returns to the #Seahawks, source said. Coming off a career-high 183 tackles, Wagner joins a talented off-the-ball LB group in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

Queen was listed as the top linebacker in this year’s free agent class by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on February 29.

Under Macdonald, Queen has lived up to his first-round pedigree from the 2020 NFL draft. Queen has put up career years in back-to-back seasons with 117 combined tackles in 2022 and 133 combined tackles in 2023.

The Seahawks also have plenty of cap space to give Queen the Pro Football Focus estimated $18.13 million per year. Queen could immediately step into the role of the captain of the defense as he is familiar with Macdonald’s system and fill the role that Wagner is leaving.

Ravens’ Breakout Performers Could Follow Mike Macdonald

Graziano also pointed out Stone and Clowney as potential candidates to join Macdonald, which would be a blow to Baltimore.

Stone had a breakout career year this season and has steadily improved under Macdonald’s tutelage. The 2020 draft seventh-round pick had 7 interceptions, 9 pass deflections and 68 combined tackles this season, which were all career highs.

Stone and Kyle Hamilton formed a dynamic duo with veteran Marcus Williams dealing with injuries most of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, for Stone the safety market seems to be oversaturated this offseason.

Spotrac’s market value tool has Stone projected at 3-years, $21.6 million, but he may find that contract difficult in this market to obtain. The Seahawks have plenty of cap to bring him in, but at those numbers the Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta will make a run at the young safety.

Clowney joined the Ravens on a 1-year “prove it” deal for 2023 and had a resurgence in Macdonald’s system. The veteran tied his career high with 9.5 sacks and chipped in 43 combined tackles.

Clowney was a menace and disruptor on the line and played an integral part in Baltimore’s pressure schemes. Clowney is only projected to have a market of 1-year, $7.2 million according to Spotrac.

Both the Ravens and Seahawks should try to bring the sack artist in to provide pressure and veteran leadership.