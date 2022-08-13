Ravens Sign Ex-Dolphins, Giants Linebacker; 2 Rookies Waived

The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran outside linebacker to their roster on Saturday, signing Trent Harris, who has spent time with three teams since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The University of Miami product — who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds — saw his first regular-season action in 2019 as a member of the Miami Dolphins, who claimed him on waivers from the New England Patriots on September 1, 2019. He went on to appear in 11 games (with three starts) that year, and in the past two seasons he played eight games for the New York Giants, with two starts.

Harris, 26, has recorded 34 career tackles (20 solo), including one tackle for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble, as per Pro Football Reference.

He joins an outside linebacker group that currently features Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon, Chuck Wiley and Steven Means, the latter of whom had three tackles and a sack in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens await the return of Tyus Bowser (PUP list, Achilles), as well as second-round pick David Ojabo, who suffered a torn Achilles at his Pro Day in March but figures to be ready to play sometime this season.

In effect, Harris takes the 90-man roster spot vacated by Vince Biegel, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury early in training camp. Harris worked out for the Ravens earlier in the week.

The Ravens Waived 2 Players on Saturday

The Trent Harris signing wasn’t the only roster move the Ravens made this weekend. The team also waived a pair of rookie undrafted free agents, namely defensive back Denzel Williams and wide receiver Devon Williams.

Both Williams’s were signed in the immediate aftermath of the 2022 draft, with Denzel Williams out of Villanova and Devon Williams out of Oregon.

More cuts are just around the corner, as the deadline to trim the roster to 85 players is Tuesday August 16.

2 Rookie Receivers ‘Had Their Moments’ vs. Titans

Meanwhile, two rookie undrafted free agent wide receivers made their case for a roster spot with their performances against Tennessee this past Thursday.

Shemar Bridges (Fort Valley State) used his 6-foot-4 frame to help him catch four passes for 62 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown. (His stepfather, Damian Swain, was invited to Ravens training camp in 2001 but “didn’t make the team and he never played in the NFL,” notes the team’s official website.)

“Fellow college free agents Makai Polk (six catches for 43 yards) and Raleigh Webb (one catch for 34 yards) also had their moments against the Titans,” noted Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic in his Friday August 12 observations.

The Ravens return to preseason action on Aug. 21 with a nationally-televised Sunday night game at Arizona.

The regular-season opener is Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. It’s conceivable that the Jets will be quarterbacked by former Ravens QB Joe Flacco, 37, as New York starter Zach Wilson suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday August 12. Wilson will need surgery and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.



