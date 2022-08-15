Ravens Terminate Veteran RB, CB; Marcus Peters Returns

On Monday August 15 the Baltimore Ravens terminated the contracts of two players ahead of Tuesday’s league-mandated cutdown to 85 players, with the news first reported by Field Yates of ESPN and subsequently confirmed by his colleague Jamison Hensley.

The two players in question are cornerback Robert Jackson and running back Corey Clement.

Jackson, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Ravens after playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2019-20. The UNLV product — who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds — appeared in five games for Baltimore last year, playing a total of 43 snaps on defense and 79 snaps on special teams, as per Pro Football Reference.

Thus far in his NFL career, Jackson has appeared in a total of 21 games (with one start). He has been credited with 12 total tackles (10 solo) along with one pass defensed. In addition to playing for the Ravens and Browns, he has also spent time with Indianapolis and Houston.

As for Corey Clement, he’s a sixth-year veteran who was signed by the Ravens on July 25. He entered the league in 2017 with Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl ring his rookie year. All told, he played four seasons with the Eagles, during which time he rushed the ball 163 times for 655 yards and seven touchdowns, plus receptions for 340 yards and two TD catches. In 2021 he appeared in all 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys, getting 33 carries for 140 yards.

Cornerback Marcus Peters ‘Went Through Individual Drills’

Meanwhile, on Monday two-time first-team All-Pro Marcus Peters passed his physical and took part in a practice for the first time since tearing his ACL almost a year ago.

“Marcus is in a good place. [He] came back from PUP [physically unable to perform], did individual today. That was good,” said head coach John Harbaugh.

Prior to last season, Peters missed a total of five games in six years. The Ravens acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. To date the 29-year-old former first-round pick has played in 24 games for Baltimore, during which time he has been credited with 52 tackles, seven interceptions and 19 passes defensed, plus four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington Also Returned to Practice

Peters wasn’t the only Ravens defensive back to get back on the field on Monday. Second-year safety Ar’Darius Washington passed his physical Monday and returned to practice.

The 22-year-old appeared in three regular-season games for the Ravens last season before a broken foot landed him on injured reserve in late November. Prior to getting hurt he played seven snaps on defense and 22 on special teams, as per Pro Football Reference, recording one tackle along the way.



