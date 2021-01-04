Ravens Playoff Matchup: Time Revealed for Wild Card Battle

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs again in 2021 and are looking at a big road matchup when they get there.

Next Sunday, the Ravens will face off against the Tennessee Titans on the road, and the game has been revealed to be taking place at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Wild Card Saturday Colts @ Bills 1pm ET Rams @ Seattle 4:40 ET Buccaneers @ NFC East 8:15 ET Wild Card Sunday Ravens @ Titans 1:05 ET Bears @ Saints 4:40 ET Browns @ Steelers 8:15 ET — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 4, 2021

Baltimore punched their ticket for the postseason with a resounding 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. In that game, the offense was dominant on the ground, piling up over 400 yards rushing and throwing the ball when they needed to in order to dominate and put away the victory.

It was a win and in situation for the Ravens, and they took care of business. Now, they have to find a way to win against a team that already dominated them earlier this season in a big win.

Ravens-Titans a Key Rematch

If the Ravens are extra motivated for this game, the reasoning has everything to do with last season and earlier this season. Last year, the Ravens were punched in the face repeatedly in the biggest upset of the playoffs when the Titans came to town and won in the divisional round. Baltimore had a shot at a rematch this season, but lost 30-24 in overtime after blowing an early 21-13 lead in the game. In both games, the Titans have been way more physical, which raises alarm bells for the Ravens, who thrive on physicality.

This time, the Ravens have to step up and find a way to put together a solid effort for a win.

Lamar Jackson Motivated for Playoff Success

So far, the one thing missing from Lamar Jackson’s resume is playoff wins. The last two seasons, Jackson has been unceremoniously knocked out of the playoffs and has looked bad while doing so. Jackson knows he has to change the narrative, and his best chance starts this weekend by winning on the road.

In a recent interview with Peter King of NBC Sports from this offseason, Jackson opened up about his goals moving forward and the biggest thing he wants to do is make sure he can get over the hump in the postseason. At this point, it’s all Jackson thinks about with regards to his own career and what he wants to do next.

Here’s what King wrote:

“The cast will be a little different this year, and maybe Jackson runs for 900 yards instead of 1,200. But he knows success this year will be getting the Ravens deep into the playoffs. Very deep. “I think about it a lot, to be honest with you,” he told me near the end of our time. “That’s where I wanna be. That’s when everything gets . . . crucial. It’s tough. I remember LeGarrette Blount DM’d me on Instagram. He was like, you know, playoffs is different from regular season. I’m like, nah. But it is, because it’s win or go home. And I’m tired of going home. I just can’t wait to get back in that same spot and perform at a whole ‘nother level.”

The Ravens have came up short the last few seasons in the playoffs with Jackson at the helm, but it’s clear that he wants to change that narrative and fast. The push to do that will start with a battle against the Titans.

