Ravens Hosting Former All-Pro Running Back to Visit: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have several solid players at running back, but that doesn’t mean the team can’t sniff around for some additions in the months ahead.

Baltimore is doing that once more. On Thursday, they will reportedly be hosting free agent running back Todd Gurley to a visit. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Former Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley is visiting the #Ravens today, source said. The former #Rams and #Falcons weapon also recently visited the #Lions. Now it’s Baltimore, which could build on an already stacked backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

Interestingly, Gurley is a Baltimore native, so it’s possible this could be a comfortable fit for the runner if the team wants it to be. Gurley also visited the Detroit Lions a few weeks back, but the sides have not struck a deal as of yet.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens move fast to wrap up a deal with Gurley or not.

Gurley’s NFL Stats and Highlights

Gurley’s brief foray back to Georgia didn’t go as well, but there is no question he can still bring plenty to the mix as a veteran option for a team like Baltimore. Gurley would not be depended on to be the lead dog with the depth Baltimore has in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards It’s clear that no bigger deals will exist for Gurley on the market, so it’s very possible that the Ravens could snap him up on a lower-term agreement for depth’s sake. Gurley’s shelf life might be dying off a bit, but there is no question he can be a solid option at 26 years old. He’s been a perennial Pro Bowl player as well as an All-Pro in the league.

In his career, Gurley has been a dependable option, rushing for over 6,000 yards with 67 rushing touchdowna and showing as the Offensive Rookie of the Year (2015) and Offensive Player of the Year (2017). Last year, Gurley only rushed for 678 yards and 9 scores, but that kind of production could help make a difference in the Ravens’ run-centric offense.

Ravens Have Deep Running Back Room

Gurley would not be the only runner the Ravens have. J.K. Dobbins is looking like the real deal. Recently, Gus Edwards revealed he was sticking with the team and not wanting to move on given he signed a new extension. Give him credit for that fact given Dobbins is likely to be the unquestioned starter and key contributor for the foreseeable future. Perhaps Edwards sees himself as a complement to Dobbins and understands his role on the team if not embraces it. All of these questions will have to be sorted out soon, and it will be interesting to see if anyone takes a swing at trying to nab Edwards given his situation in Baltimore with the roster. There might not be a ton of touches to go around for the backfield, but this move likely ensures that Edwards is going to remain a huge part of the team’s rushing attack moving forward and will make a big case for more touches.

How would Gurley fit in with this group? It remains to be seen, but there could be interest in the Ravens finding out.

