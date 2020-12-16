Trace McSorley Celebrates Ravens’ Touchdown While Injured [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens won an exciting game against the Cleveland Browns, and it might not have been possible if not for the heroics of Lamar Jackson at the end.

While Jackson’s series get all the headlines for good reason, many forget that Trace McSorley put the Ravens in position for the big win with a couple of big throws. He got hammered on a run and hurt his knee and had to limp off the field to give way for Jackson.

As that was playing out, McSorley was still interested in what was going on during the game. While limping off and likely in an incredible amount of pain, McSorley watched Jackson’s go ahead touchdown pass from the sidelines and went crazy as he was going into the locker room.

Here’s the video:

Trace McSorley was headed to the locker room after his injury, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating Hollywood Brown's go-ahead TD 😤 (via brycesisak_/IG) pic.twitter.com/KOR5RY6Moe — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 15, 2020

This is a true show of team and sportsmanship, as McSorley is just as happy about the touchdown that Jackson threw while taking over for him. In this day in age, it’s neat to see players who love the team and are just as happy for their teammates as they are for themselves.

Trace McSorley Placed on IR Tuesday

It was bad news for the Ravens on the McSorely front in terms of injury status, as the knee sprain has landed him on the injured reserve. The good news? Many consider the injury to be minor in nature. The Ravens are already dealing with an injury to backup Robert Griffin III, so missing McSorley will be tough considering how important he’s been to the roster lately in terms of filling in when he is needed.

We have placed QB Trace McSorley on IR. pic.twitter.com/g75rK6RaVv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

Obviously, it will be tough for Baltimore not to have McSorley, but he will probably be supporting the team just like this in his absence.

Trace McSorley Respected by Ravens Players

It’s clear the young quarterback has the support of his team for things like this as well as his own play. McSorley came on the field and led the Ravens against Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, and even though the team was coming from behind and struggling, there could be a notion that the team might not know what to expect from their young player. That’s not the case at all, and the Ravens were just as confident with McSorley in the game as they would be anyone else.

Offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. explained that he was happy to see McSorley come into the game at the time because he’s had confidence in him for a long time.

"Since @McSorley_IX has been here, he's come in with the mentality and poise to help the team win. I have a lot of respect for how he carries himself." @ZEUS__78 pic.twitter.com/sI9jP8pNAi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2020

Brown said:

“Trace is someone since he’s been here, he’s come in with the mentality and poise to lead a team and lead an offense. I’ve always felt as though he was capable of coming in and playing at a high level. Given the opportunity, I know he can play at a high level. I got a lot of respect for him and the way he carries himself, how consistent he approaches the game, how consistent he is when he takes command in the huddle. He came in and make that big through and big play, right before that he had kind of let us know we had to score this drive and get something going to win this game. Obviously we fell short, but I got a lot of trust in him and his abilities.”

Though the Ravens were down to the third string quarterback, it’s clear they still have major confidence in McSorley to lead their team. That was true when he took over on Monday night in the absence of Jackson temporarily. That’s nice for a player to have that kind of trust from his teammates as far down the roster as he was.

Certainly, it’s clear McSorley is one of the most respected on the team.

