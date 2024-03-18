Former Ravens’ Pro Bowl QB Signs With Division Rival Browns

The Baltimore Ravens and their fanbase expected to lose some free agents this offseason, but it is hard to imagine they thought so many key free agents would sign with division rivals. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is the latest former Raven to sign with an AFC division rival in the Cleveland Browns.

Mary Kay Cabot, Browns’ beatwriter for “cleveland.com,” broke the news on X, posting, “#Browns have agreed to terms with former #Ravens QB Tyler Huntley.”

Huntley joins a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland as the Browns have been busy this offseason beefing up the position. This coming after a year where they started four different quarterbacks.

Huntley will presumably compete with Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to back up incumbent Deshaun Watson. Watson is recovering from the season-ending injury he suffered against the Ravens during the 2023 season.

Cabot reported that, “The deal is worth the veteran minimum with some incentives.” Huntley was meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles as well, but they traded for Kenny Pickett from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns are stacking up at the position as a precaution to what occurred last season where former Ravens QB Joe Flacco was signed in the middle of the season. Flacco did end up leading the Browns to a playoff spot, but he signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

Tyler Huntley Has Been a Reliable Backup for Ravens

Losing Huntley hurts the Ravens and their fanbase as he has been a popular player since he was drafted. The 26-year-old QB was another undrafted gem the Ravens found in 2020.

Huntley has backed up Ravens QB Lamar Jackson his whole career but has played an important part for the Ravens due to injuries Jackson has suffered.

Huntley has played in every season of his professional career and has had to start a game three of four seasons. Huntley’s appearances and start during the 2023 season were the first time that all of his games were unrelated to injury.

During the 2022 season Huntley played a pivotal role, after Jackson was injured, and helped get the Ravens into the playoffs. Huntley even started the playoff game against the Cincinatti Bengals and almost helped the Ravens upset the Bengals.

He was even named to the Pro Bowl that year as an injury alternate.

Huntley has a career 64.6% completion percentage, 1957 passing yards and 8 passing touchdowns in his limited action. He also can beat you with his legs, not to the extent Jackson could, but he added another 509 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in his career.

He is a solid backup that can be relied on in a pinch and will provide valuable experience to the Browns’ locker room.

Another Baltimore Free Agent Joins a Division Rival

Hearing that a free agent signed with a division rival may have fans feeling like it is Groundhog Day as he became the third key player to sign with a divisional rival.

Safety Geno Stone was the first to make the crossover when he joined the Bengals at the start of free agency. Linebacker Patrick Queen was the next to do it when he surprisingly joined the Steelers on a three-year deal.

Ari Meirov, who covers the NFL for “The 33rd Team,” reacted by posting, “The Ravens have now seen Patrick Queen go to Pittsburgh, Geno Stone go to Cincinnati, and Tyler Huntley go to Cleveland. ‘You’re Dead to us, You’re Dead to me’ season continues.”

The “You’re dead to us” phrase coming jokingly from QB Jackson regarding WFAN host Tiki Barber’s response to Saquon Barkley joining the division rival Eagles.

The Ravens and their fans will now see their former players twice a year and could add some more juice to already contentious matchups.