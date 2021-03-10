Crazy Stat Proves Why Ravens Wideout Group Needs Major Makeover

The Baltimore Ravens figure to have one need stand out above many of the others this offseason, and that is the position of wide receiver.

Baltimore has talent across the roster, but one spot they have lacked a big game player has been at wide receiver. Interestingly enough, the team hasn’t had the ability to make many big plays at the position in the last few years in spite of having one of the best quarterbacks in the league and the stats show this.

As Pro Football Focus showed, the Ravens have not had a quarterback eclipse 800 yards since the 2016 season. That’s four full years without a major weapon making big plays down field for the offense.

The Ravens need to get Lamar Jackson some major help, and it’s tough to imagine them not having a player capable of making the big plays in a passing league. The Ravens have won thanks to their running game and defense, but prioritizing better pass catches could be what gets them back over the hump and into the winners circle again.

Quality Free Agent Receivers Exist for Ravens

The Ravens saw some good news this week that might help them in their quest to find a difference maker at the wideout position for the offense. Kenny Golladay was allowed to walk to free agency by the Detroit Lions, and he is likely one of the top wideouts that will ht the open market this year. Other names such as A.J. Green, Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Corey Davis and Sammy Watkins are also free agents that could attract some major attention for the team.

It’s clear the Ravens are going to have to prioritize additions at the wideout spot whether they like it or not, and it’s a simple matter of health for their offense and team.

Lamar Jackson Stats

Jackson always receives his share of criticism for what happens with the Baltimore passing attack, but it’s clear he shouldn’t. This past season, Jackson had more struggles than successes at times statistically, but even in spite of that, he managed to have a solid season this year. Jackson himself had only 2,757 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 1,005 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Those numbers might be lower than what thy were in his NFL MVP season, but it’s long been clear that the stats are only half of what Jackson brings to the table. He is still the unquestioned heart and soul of the entire team, which is why the Ravens have to lock him up on a new deal and build around him better.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be with his ability to run and extend the play.. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson was in 2019. The fact he won MVP last season was also simply a testament to that as well. There’s no question he can still challenge for those awards moving forward.

With or without a big-time wideout, Jackson is still going to do damage. It would be better for him if he had a running mate to share the load as this stat shows, however.

