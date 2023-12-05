Ravens Urged to Sign Former 2nd-Round Linebacker as Fallback Option

It appears that the Baltimore Ravens may need to plan for the potential loss of a key component of their defense.

The Bleacher Report Staff recommended that the Ravens sign Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the 2024 offseason.

The Ravens are strong at the linebacker position currently but according to the BR Staff, “Patrick Queen has played lights-out this season, but he might be pricing himself out of a return to Baltimore.”

Fellow linebacker Roquan Smith was recently given a 5-year, $100 million contract, and the Ravens will need to figure out potential deals for Justin Madubuike and Geno Stone.

This may force the Ravens to go “bargain” shopping, as BR Staff puts it, in order to fill the hole that Queen will leave.

Rolling into Thursday with Willie Gay Jr. Vibes #ChiefsKingdom is it Sunday yet? #NFL pic.twitter.com/kCDehLRizQ — johnnyBside13 (@JBside13) October 26, 2023

“Willie Gay Jr. has been strong for the Chiefs, but he’s not going to have the same market as Queen. He would bring championship experience and solid pass coverage to the linebacker room,” says BR Staff.

Gay would also benefit from being paired with Smith in the same way that Queen has for the last season-and-a-half. Prior to Smith’s arrival Queen had struggled to live up to his first-round pedigree.

Learning from an All-Pro, like Smith, could help Gay unlock a new level in his game as well. He could step into the role and keep the Ravens’ defensive unit as one of the best in the NFL.

Willie Gay Jr. a Cheaper Alternative but Still Solid Contributor

Gay was drafted by the Chiefs during the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The Mississippi State linebacker does not provide the same tackle numbers that Queen does, but he still has been a solid linebacker in his career.

Gay has played about 62% of the defensive snaps this season for the Chiefs, while Queen has played about 97%. This does explain some of the discrepancy in counting numbers.

Last season, Gay set a career high in tackles with 88 and sacks with 2.5.

While, the statistical numbers are clearly in favor of Queen, Pro Football Focus’ grading of the two players shows minor differences.

PFF has graded Gay better than Queen two out of the four years (2020 and 2021). Gay was graded at a “68.1 overall” (2020) and “55.7 overall” (2021) vs. Queen at a “29.7 overall” (2020) and “43.5 overall” (2021).

Willie Gay Jr. 4.46s 40 (97th percentile)

39.5" Vertical (98th)

11'4" Broad jump (99th) And it shows up on the fieldpic.twitter.com/4qoFGXddhi — PFF (@PFF) March 5, 2020

In 2022, they were almost identical, with Queen having the slight edge (“70.0 overall” for Queen vs. “69.6 overall” for Gay). In 2023, Queen has been the better linebacker with a “74.7 overall” vs. “62.2 overall“.

Now, it could be the Ravens defense is one of the top units in the league and has better individual players that in turn make Queen better.

Where Gay exceeds though is pass coverage, out grading Queen three out of the four seasons they both have been in the league. Combine that with Smith’s nose for tackling and you could create another dynamic unit.

Spotrac’s market value projects Gay at 4-years, $28 million.

This number is much more palatable to the Ravens cap situation than the estimate of 4-years, $67 million the tool has for Queen. Also consider the fact that Queen recently tweeted a thumbs down to that projection indicating he could be looking for more.

Ravens Receive Interesting In-Season Recommendation

Bleacher Report will usually make weekly recommendations for moves that will help a team get better, and their week 14 recommendation for the Ravens was an interesting one. It was to do nothing.

“The Ravens have been playing like one of the best teams in the league for weeks now. They have a few key injuries, but others have stepped up to the point where there are no pressing needs,” according to BR Staff.

High praise for the Ravens, currently sitting at the two seed in the AFC behind the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are coming off their bye and have had some extra time to get some key players back.

The hope is that star cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be ready to go in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.

"They're looking pretty good right now." Harbs with status updates on Justin Madubuike and Marlon Humphrey: pic.twitter.com/Cf7wyhWIsT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2023

Breakout defensive tackle Madubuike is coming off a concussion, suffered in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, so the injury report will need to be closely monitored this week.

It all three of those players can return at a semblance of full health (as healthy as you can be in Week 14) than it would be the equivalent of three major in-season additions.