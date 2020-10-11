Barcelona Boss Details Talks With Unhappy Lionel Messi

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has opened up on the talks he has had with captain Lionel Messi since taking over from Quique Setien as manager.

Messi informed the club he wanted to leave over the summer, and Koeman told Dutch TV channel NOS that as soon as he arrived at the Camp Nou he went to speak to the Argentine about his future.

“After signing as coach, I immediately contacted Leo. I went to his house and talked to him about his future. His discontent was clear. In the end it went well and from the moment he indicated that he would continue he has done everything I expect of him.”

The 33-year-old has since confirmed he is staying at Barcelona but has still made his frustrations at the club clear. He lashed out at the Catalan giants with a post on Instagam after Luis Suarez left the club, but Koeman says he understands how Messi’s feeling.

“If you have someone in the locker room that you, your wife and kids hang out with outside of football as well, then that reaction makes sense. I also told Messi: ‘I understand you are disappointed and I think it is a terrible pity that he is leaving, but these are club decisions.'”

Suarez has since moved to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, while Messi’s future remains unclear. His current contract expires at the end of the season and he’ll be free to leave as a free agent unless Barca can convince him to sign an extension.

Suarez Tips Messi to Stay at Barcelona

Messi’s future continues to attract headlines, but Suarez has told Barcelona he does think the Argentina international could end up staying at the Camp Nou after all.

Suarez told ESPN that changes would be needed both on and off the pitch.

“Maybe there’s the possibility that he plays for another club, but if he feels comfortable and happy and a new board come in, he will want to stay at the club. As a friend, I will be happy if things go well for him there, but also if he has to go to another club.”

Barcelona have started life promisingly under Koeman which could help convince Messi to see out his career at the Camp Nou. The club were handed a tricky fixture list at the start of the season but have won two and drawn one of their first three games against Villarreal, Celta and Sevilla.

Tougher tests await at the end of the month against Real Madrid in La Liga and Juventus in the Champions League, but victory in both games would fuel optimism that Barca can go on and enjoy a successful season.

