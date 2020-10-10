Barcelona Set to Hand Dembele Transfer Ultimatum: Report

ousmane Dembele is set to hold key talks with Barcelona to discuss his future at the Camp Nou and will be handed an ultimatum by the club.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz at Sport, the Frenchman’s situation at the club is “delicate” and he is currently considered a “transferrable player” because he is not in manager Ronald Koeman’s plans and his contract expires in 2022.

Barcelona will speak to his representative “in the coming weeks” and “make it clear that, if he does not renew, the club will place him on the market.”

The Catalan giants think they could sell Dembele for a fee of around €50 million ($59m) which would then allow the club to bring in top targets Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay.

Dembele Trying to Impress Koeman?

Dembele has not been included in any of Koeman’s starting XIs in La Liga so far in 2020-21 but does appear to be trying to impress the new Barcelona coach.

The 23-year-old was spotted driving away from the training ground on Friday after arriving and training alone on his day off.

Hoy Dembelé fue a entrenar a la ciudad deportiva día en el que el Barça tenía libre. El francés quiere demostrar a Koeman implicación. Llegó a las 09.30h y se fue a las 11.50h Lo contamos en @DeportesCuatro y @telecincoes #fcb #fcblive pic.twitter.com/lOUGj2o1tp — David Ibáñez (@DavidIbanez5) October 8, 2020

Dembele will be hoping he can force his way into the club’s thinking with important games against Juventus in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga coming up at the end of the month.

Koeman to Make Changes?

Barcelona’s attack has functioned well in the first three games of the season, although Antoine Griezmann’s role has once again come under scrutiny.

France boss Didier Deschamps has said the World Cup winner is not happy at the club and has questioned Koeman’s use of the former Atletico Madrid man.

“I’m talking to him and I’ll see him later. I am sure he is not happy with this situation. “For me, he is still more effective when he is in the heart of the game, when he is able to touch the ball a lot. In that position, he has the possibility to come and help in the midfield too. “He doesn’t have the ability to take the ball and beat opponents on the wing like others. He needs to touch the ball a lot and he is smart in his movement. We must do what’s best, taking into account the different situations at Barca, the system and the players. Antoine never complains, but to give his full potential it’s always better when a player is in his best position.”

If Griezmann continues to struggle at Barcelona it’s possible he could be dropped which would leave a spot up for grabs in the attack. Dembele would be a contender to come into the team along with new signings Francisco Trincao and Pedri.

