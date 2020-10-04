Barcelona Lose Key Defender to Hamstring Injury

Barcelona confirmed that left-back Jordi Alba is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old was forced off in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla at the Camp Nou and replaced by new signing Sergino Dest.

Barca offered an update on Alba after the game:

MEDICAL NEWS | @JordiAlba has discomfort in his right hamstring. He will undergo further testing on Monday to determine the exact extent of the discomfort. pic.twitter.com/fg4UGkpBoq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 4, 2020

The injury actually comes at a good time for Barcelona. The Catalan giants do not play again until October 18 due to the international break which gives Alba time to recover.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

How to Replace Alba?

Manager Ronald Koeman does have options to replace Alba if he is not fit by the time Barcelona resume La Liga action later this month. New signing Dest usually plays at right-back but is able to feature on the opposite flank.

Koeman spoke about his qualities ahead of Sunday’s match in a news conference.

“He’s a really good player. He has this image that we want to give: changing things, having young players, focusing on the future of the club. He’s not even 20, he’s played a lot of matches at a top tier club, he’s very competent, very confident on the right and the left. And we’re going to put him to good use, not just defensively but also in the offence because he has great quality.”

Junior Firpo is also an option to replace Alba. The 24-year-old was brought to the club last summer from Real Betis to prove competition for the left-back spot but has found it tough to impress at the Camp Nou.

Firpo had been linked with a summer exit from Barcelona but does look set to stay for the rest of the season. The youngster has not yet been used by Koeman in La Liga in 2020-21 but will be hoping to get the nod if Alba is out for an extended period.

READ NEXT: Coutinho Explains Barcelona Goal Celebration Against Sevilla