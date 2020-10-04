Coutinho Explains Barcelona Goal Celebration Against Sevilla

Philippe Coutinho scored his first Barcelona goal of the season on Sunday against Sevilla and was happy to explain his goal celebration after the match.

The Brazilian equalized for the hosts two minutes after Luuk de Jong had stunned Barca by smashing the opening goal past goalkeeper Neto.

Yet Coutinho responded quickly after a gorgeous pass from captain Lionel Messi.

Coutinho’s celebration caught the eye and he dedicated the goal to his family after the match. He explained: “I really want to work and do a good job at this club. My celebration? My wife is pregnant and I wanted to dedicate the goal to her.”

The Brazilian now has a goal and two assists in his first three games back at Barcelona since returning from a successful loan spell last season with Bayern Munich.

Coutinho Tells Barcelona to Improve

Coutinho also spoke about Barcelona’s need to improve after they were held at home by Julen Lopetegui’s side. A tightly-contested match ended all square, and Coutinho spoke about how difficult the match had been for Ronald Koeman’s men.

“It was a difficult game, we knew it would be. We have a break now and we hope everyone comes back ok and we’ll carry on working. Playing every three days is difficult, we’ll get used to this. We have to keep working. “They played well, had a lot of players in midfield so it was difficult to find space. This is something we’ll have to fix in the dressing room and keep working and try to use the width more.”

Barcelona have started the season with three games in a week but now have a fortnight until their next La Liga fixture due to the international break.

The Catalan giants’ next fixture is away at Getafe. Jose Bordalas’s side were beaten 3-0 by Real Sociedad on Saturday, their first defeat in four La Liga games in 2020-21.

