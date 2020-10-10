Suarez Tells Barcelona How to Keep Lionel Messi Happy

Luis Suarez has told former club Barcelona what they need to do to keep Lionel Messi happy and at the Camp Nou.

The Argentina international informed the club he wanted to leave over the summer but ultimately could not secure an exit and remains with the Catalan giants.

Doubts remain over Messi’s long-term future, as his current contract expires at the end of the season, but Suarez has told ESPN the captain could continue if changes are made.

“Leo’s aware of what he means to Barcelona. He’s given things to the club you could never imagine. He must carry on being the No.1, being the best and [being] happy. “Maybe there’s the possibility that he plays for another club, but if he feels comfortable and happy and a new board come in, he will want to stay at the club. As a friend, I will be happy if things go well for him there, but also if he has to go to another club.”

Barcelona are set for changes off the pitch. Elections have been called for March, but current president Josep Maria Bartomeu could depart before then. Bartomeu is facing a vote of no confidence and will be forced out if two-thirds of the club’s members vote against him.

Messi Happy at Barcelona?

Messi lashed out at Barcelona after Suarez left for Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window with a post on Instagram that suggested his frustrations with the club run deep.

Yet on the field he continues to lead by example. The captain has played every minute of Barcelona’s campaign so far and scored in the club’s 4-0 win over Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

Manager Ronald Koeman has made it clear how happy he is with the Argentine’s commitment to the cause in the early week of the season after a summer of uncertainty over his future.

“From day one, Leo has trained and played well and has given the maximum for the club, for his team and for his team-mates and I have had no complaints about him on any day.” “He proved himself once again the other day against Celta, he pulled his weight as a captain, he helped the team play the ball out from the back because it’s so important to keep the ball when you have one less player. “There’s no debate, for me he has always been the best player in the world, I thought that before from the outside and I think it even more now I’m working with him. He’s fully committed, he’s an example to everyone as a captain should be.”

Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina and scored a penalty in their 1-0 win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.

Messi to Manchester City?

Premier League side Manchester City were linked with a move for Messi in August and could renew their interest in the 33-year-old.

Chief Operating Officer Omar Berrada spoke to the Manchester Evening News and talked up a move for the Argentina international.

“He’s an amazing talent , he’s somebody that can make a significant impact at any club in the world on and off the pitch immediately. “He’s the best player in the world, he’s the best player of his generation. I think any club in the world would like to explore the possibility of him joining their team. The fact that it was commented that he wanted to come to play for City just shows you how far the team has come over the last years where the best talent of his generation and potentially saying he wants to come and play for us.”

Much will depend on what happens on and off the pitch at Barcelona this season when it comes to Messi’s future. There have been encouraging signs in their first three games under Koeman, while the arrival of a new board will also have an impact.

