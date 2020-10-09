Barcelona Told What to Expect From USMNT’s Sergino Dest

Barcelona have been told what they can expect from new signing Sergino Dest by USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter.

The USA starlet has signed from Eredivise club Ajax on a five-year deal, and Berhalter discussed with Sport’s Sergi Capedevila what the 19-year-old will bring to the club.

“Many coaches prefer to have wingers who are very good at attacking, who when they reach the touchline have that ability to make the last pass and be decisive. I think Sergiño is an example, he is very good offensively, he is very good in the combination, he can dribble. For me he still has to improve in his completion, he has to keep working to improve. “But he is very good with the ball and in tight spaces. He is capable of starting from behind with possession with few spaces, something that Barça has done for a long time. Something that can also improve is defensive positioning. But I’m not worried because he will adapt and will work hard to prosper in those areas. I do not doubt it.”

Berhalter also praised Dest’s composure and calmness, insisting the youngster should not be overawed about making the move to a club as big as Barcelona.

“He is a very calm person. He is 19 years old but he is a very mature person regarding his mentality. He is very professional and very focused on football. As he joins the team, his personality will come out more.”

Barcelona have splashed out €21 million ($24m) plus €5m ($4m) in variables for Dest. The club’s new No. 2 has a buyout clause set at €400m ($470m).

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dest Blow Away by Barcelona

Dest has already made his debut for Barcelona, coming on as a substitute in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla. His appearance ensured he became the first American to play competitively for Barca’s first team.

🇺🇸 Sergiño Dest is on to make his Barca debut! #BarcaSevilla pic.twitter.com/OvWKDbnbaJ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 4, 2020

The teenager is already clear Barcelona is “the best place he could have chosen” and is “in love at first sight with the Catalan capital,” according to Sport’s Toni Juanmarti.

Dest will now battle Sergi Roberto for the right-back spot at the Camp Nou and will be hoping he can go on and make the position his own.

Barcelona’s next fixture in on October 17 at Getafe, and if Dest impresses in training he could be set for his first start at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

READ NEXT: Koeman Talks Ansu, Champions League & Barcelona Signings