USA Starlet Sergino Dest Makes History on Barcelona Debut

New Barcelona signing Sergino Dest made his debut for the club on Sunday and also made history in the process.

The 19-year-old became the first American to make a competitive appearance for the Catalan giants when he took to the pitch in the second half at the Camp Nou.

🇺🇸 Sergiño Dest is on to make his Barca debut! #BarcaSevilla pic.twitter.com/OvWKDbnbaJ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 4, 2020

Dest only signed his contract at the club on Friday after arriving from Ajax but was registered in time to play against Sevilla. The teenager replaced Jordi Alba late in the game after the left-back had been forced off with injury.

Barcelona went on to draw the match 1-1 but remain unbeaten in La Liga after three games in 2020-21. Luuk de Jong opened the scoring for the visitors, but Philippe Coutinho equalized quickly for the hosts.

Dest had a message for supporters after the game:

Americans in La Liga

Dest also becomes the fifth American player to feature in La Liga. He follows in the footsteps of stars such as Jozy Altidore and Kasey Keller.

5 – Sergiño Dest has become the fifth American player 🇺🇸 to play in LaLiga, after Kasey Keller (51), Jozy Altidore (9), Shaquell Moore (6) and Oguchi Onyewu (2), and the first to do so for Barcelona. Debut. pic.twitter.com/QLvr0Z87GL — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2020

The full-back is not the only American making waves at Barcelona. Team-mate Konrad de la Fuente is currently part of the Barcelona B team but was called up to the first-team squad for Sunday’s match.

De la Fuente also featured in pre-season for Ronald Koeman’s side. He became the first American to feature for the Barcelona first-team when he came on as a substitute in the 3-1 win over Nastic.

Barcelona Now Set for a Break

Barcelona are now set for a brief break from La Liga action due to the international break. The club are not back in action until October 18 when they head to Getafe.

Yet Barca do have a hectic end to the month. They also play fierce rivals Real Madrid in La Liga as well as Champions League games against Juventus and Ferencvaros.

Koeman’s new-look side have started the season well with two wins and a draw against Villarreal, Celta Vigo, and Sevilla but face a real test of their credentials in the coming weeks.

