Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Suffers Injury Scare Before Juventus Match

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has suffered an injury scare ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus in Turin.

The 17-year-old was spotted wearing a bandage on his left hand during the team’s final training session on Tuesday before flying out to Italy.

Sources at the club have said the injury is “nothing serious” and explained that Fati “suffered a minor blow and preferred a bandage to feel more secure,” according to Mundo Deportivo.

Certainly, the teenager looked in pretty good shape during the session.

Barcelona will train one more time in Turin before the game at the Allianz Stadium. Ronald Koeman’s side won their opening group game 5-1 against Ferencvaros, while Juventus opened up with a 2-0 win against Dynamo Kiev.

Fati Impressing for Barcelona

Koeman’s men may have endured a tough start to the season, with two defeats in La Liga already, but Fati has been one of the few positives. The 17-year-old has five goals already in all competitions and is Barca’s top scorer.

Fati picked up a goal and an assist in his last Champions League outing to add another record to his growing collection:

2 – Barcelona's Ansu Fati is the first player ever to score more than one Champions League goal before turning 18. Talent. pic.twitter.com/pB2KaTU264 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2020

The youngster followed that up with another goal in El Clasico on Saturday. His strike was Barcelona’s 400th in the famous fixture and also saw him make yet more history.

1 – Aged 17 years and 359 days, @FCBarcelona's Ansu Fati has become the youngest player to score in #ElClásico in all comps in the 21st century, breaking the previous record held by Vinícius Júnior (19y 233d). Star. pic.twitter.com/MHi9zMYEJv — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2020

Fati’s form means he is rapidly cementing a place in Koeman’s starting XI despite his young age and forcing more senior stars, such as World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, onto the bench. It’s worth noting that the forward does not celebrate his 18th birthday until Saturday.

The Barca starlet has also made an impression at international level. He’s already forced his way into the senior team, scoring on his first Spain start in a 3-0 Nations League win over Ukraine in September.

Barca Facing Weakened Juve Defense?

The teenager may just be relishing the prospect of taking on Serie A champions Juventus on Wednesday. Andrea Pirlo’s side has issues in defense with Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, and Giorgio Chiellini all doubtful, according to Transfermarkt.

Fati was on target on his last visit to Italy in the group stages of the Champions League in 2019-20. The forward struck in a 2-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro to become the competition’s youngest ever goalscorer.

17y 40d – Ansu Fati has become the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history, scoring for Barcelona tonight aged just 17 years and 40 days. Whippersnapper. #UCL #INTBAR pic.twitter.com/z8TRAsr9Z9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2019

Barca will need Fati’s goals given their frontline has been struggling to find the back of the net. Captain Lionel Messi is yet to score from open play in six games in 2020-21, while Griezmann has not managed a single goal or an assist.

Brazil international Philippe Coutinho has been in good form in the early weeks of the campaign but misses the trip to Juventus because of a hamstring injury.

All eyes will therefore be on Fati in Turin to see if he can continue the superb form he’s shown since breaking into the first team at Barcelona at the start of last season.

