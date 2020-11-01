Ben DiNucci’s Girlfriend Bryn Recker Is Cowboys QB’s Biggest Fan

New Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci has had an improbable path to the NFL, and his girlfriend Bryn Recker has been there every step of the way. DiNucci became the rare seventh-round pick to not only make the final roster but start an NFL game in his rookie season. DiNucci and Recker celebrated their one-year anniversary over the summer, and the quarterback took to Instagram to celebrate.

“Not sure how you’ve put up with me for a year already. I appreciate you more than you know ♥️ YMD,” DiNucci noted in July 2020.

DiNucci was counted on by the Cowboys after Andy Dalton left the team’s Week 7 matchup with a concussion. Recker appears to be cheering on the rookie quarterback at Cowboys games and posted photos with DiNucci on Instagram after he made his NFL debut. She also sent out a sweet message to DiNucci after he was selected by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Beyond proud, and it’s only the beginning 🤠 #comebackkid,” DiNucci posted.

Ben & Bryn Met in College at James Madison Where She Played Volleyball

The couple met as student-athletes at James Madison as Recker was a standout volleyball player. After her final game, Recker posted a heartfelt Instagram message as she said “adios to the sport that taught me everything I know.”

“Time to say adios to the sport that taught me everything I know, and made me everything I am,” Recker noted. “Forever grateful for the people it brought me, forever thankful for the people who made it possible,” Recker noted. “Even freshman year Bryn (iykyk) would agree playing at JMU was undoubtedly the best decision I ever made. If you have any hobby suggestions please comment below, my schedule just cleared up a bit.”

Recker has a lengthy resume full of accomplishments on the volleyball court including Second Team All-CAA Honors, 319 kills her senior season as well as 59 blocks, 40 assists and 15 aces. According to JMU Athletics, Recker made the Dean’s List in all four years of college as she majored in Marketing. Recker was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the National Honor Society.

Ben Transferred to JMU From Pittsburgh

DiNucci almost did not ever meet Recker as he started his college career at the University of Pittsburgh where he spent his first three years. At the end of 2017, DiNucci announced he was transferring from Pitt and later revealed he was headed to James Madison. DiNucci credited JMU for giving him a “second chance” after seeing the field sparingly at Pitt.

“JMU giving me that second opportunity, second chance, I’m grateful for that,” DiNucci told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Being a part of this team this year has been awesome.”

DiNucci has come a long way from James Madison earning praise from the likes of Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“Ben has been nothing but a pro,” Elliott explained to DallasCowboys.com. “I think what Ben brings to the table is a young guy with a lot of arm talent. And what else he can do that people don’t realize, he can run a little bit, so he’ll be able to get outside the pocket and make plays. Now it’s about us raising our play around him.”