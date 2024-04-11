Golf’s first major is here: it’s Masters week. These are the picks I’ve identified as the golfers who have the best chance to win their respective groups. All stats cited below are from DataGolf.

2024 Masters Tournament Best Group Bets

Xander Schaufele to Win Group A (+450, FanDuel)

Arguably, among all the players on the PGA tour, Xander Schaufele has demonstrated that he is primed to secure his first major championship victory. His impressive track record at Augusta, including 4 top-20 finishes in 6 starts, with 2 of those being top 3 finishes, attests to his potential. Schaufele currently ranks 2nd behind Scottie Scheffler in Strokes Gained Total, Strokes Gained Tee to Green, and Bogey Avoidance this season. Even his weakest stat, Strokes Gained Putting, still places him 21st overall. His exceptional performance in major tournaments and his history at this particular course compelled me to bet on him to win against a challenging group. Remarkably, in Schaufele’s last 50 starts, he has achieved a top 10 finish at an astounding rate of 48%.

Wyndam Clark to win Group B (+500, FanDuel)

Wyndam Clark is set to make his Masters debut this Thursday, bearing in mind that no one has won the Masters in their debut since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. Clark has captured the attention of the golf world since his U.S. Open victory last summer and has consistently showcased exceptional performance, including a 33rd place finish at The Open last year. His significant win was no stroke of luck, as he followed it up with victories at Pebble Beach and 2 2nd-place finishes at Bay Hill and Sawgrass, propelling him to 4th in the world golf rankings. He currently ranks in the top 15 in both Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green and Strokes Gained Putting this season. While Augusta is renowned for favoring players with prior experience, Clark’s confidence and composure suggest considerable value in this bet.

Cameron Young to win Group E (+330, FanDuel)

Group C is filled with top-tier golfers boasting closely matched odds, yet my preference leans strongly towards Cameron Young to emerge victorious. Although Young hasn’t clinched a PGA Tour victory yet, his talent suggests he’s well-equipped to achieve such a feat. His impressive T-7 finish at last year’s Masters underscores his potential. Additionally, Young enters the tournament in excellent form, securing a 2nd-place finish at the Valspar Championship just 2 weeks ago and posting T8 or better results in 3 of his last 6 events. Notably, Young ranks 13th in Strokes Gained Approach and 15th in Strokes Gained Off the Tee among the field. However, his performance in putting has been an area of struggle this year, with a loss of 0.20 Strokes Gained Putting per round. Nevertheless, Young boasts a commendable track record at the Masters, finishing T16, T8, T4, and 2nd in Strokes Gained Putting in previous appearances, suggesting his potential to excel this weekend.

Final Thoughts

Before finalizing your selections, it’s crucial to keep in mind that longshot winners are generally improbable. Additionally, Augusta National tends to favor players with strong driving distances, making it a paradise for bombers, where elite putting skills may not be a prerequisite for success. Excelling on Par 5s is particularly critical, as since 2009, Par 5 scoring at the Masters has contributed to 72% of the winner’s total output. In fact, the last 3 champions derived 91% of their scoring from Par 5s.

