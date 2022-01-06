Bet $5, Win $150 on Alabama-Georgia National Championship

Alabama faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, a rematch of their SEC title tilt a little over a month ago.

It doesn’t get any more exciting than that.

Alabama vs. Georgia Odds & Trends

Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook; betting trends from Odds Shark

Spread: Georgia (-3)

Moneyline: Alabama (+125) & Georgia (-145)

Over/Under: 52.5

Both teams come into the game at 13-1, with Georgia’s lone loss coming to Alabama in the SEC Championship. The Tide fell to Texas A&M earlier in the season. The Bulldogs are 3-1 in neutral site games, Alabama 3-0.

Georgia is 9-5 against the spread (ATS) overall and 3-1 in neutral meetings, Alabama is 8-6 ATS overall and 3-0.

When it comes to the over/under (O/U), the Bulldogs were 6-8 overall and 1-3 in neutral site games. The Crimson Tide 5-8-1, 1-2.

Alabama Crimson Tide Trends

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of Alabama’s past 6 games

Total has gone OVER in 9 of Alabama’s past 10 games vs. Georgia

Alabama is 1-5 ATS in its past 6 games as the underdog

Alabama is 6-0 SU in its past 6 games vs. SEC opponents

Georgia Bulldogs Trends

Total has gone UNDER in 7 of Georgia’s past 10 games

Georgia is 17-1 SU in its past 17 games

Georgia is 11-1 SU in its past 12 games vs. SEC opponents

Georgia is 0-7 SU in its past 7 games vs. Alabama

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Info & Stats

Who: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (13-1)

What: College Football Playoff National Championship Game

When: Monday, January 10, 2022; 8 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Alabama enters the contest 4th in the FBS in scoring at 41.1 points per game and fifth in yards at 494.6 per game. Georgia is 9th in scoring (39.0 PPG) and 20th in yards at 448.4 YPG.

The Bulldogs allow the least points in the college ranks at just 9.5 per game and they’re the second stingiest in yards at 253.9. The Tide gives up 306.2 YPG (8th) and 20.2 PPG (20th).

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. leads the FBS with 17.5 sacks.

In the SEC Championship Game, Alabama put up 41 points and 536 yards — the most allowed by Georgia in both categories all season. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for 441 yards on 26 of 44 passing and three touchdowns.

Young enters the game with 4,503 passing yards with 46 TDs and only 5 interceptions. His top target was Jameson Williams, who has 75 receptions, 1,507 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. has 1,275 yards and 15 TDs.

Quarterback Stetson leads Georgia with 2,638 yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Zamir White (772 yards, 10 TDs) and James Cook (651 yards, 7 TDs) lead the Bulldogs’ two-headed rushing attack. The ‘Dawgs top receiver is Brock Bowers with 52 catches for 846 yards and 12 TDs.

You must be at least 21 years old and present in following states to participate: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia.