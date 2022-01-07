New York Sports Betting is Here: Here’s How to Sign Up

Online sports betting is officially coming to New York.

And FanDuel Sportsbook, one of the nine licensed online betting operators in the state, is having a pre-launch sign-up period to guarantee you get an account. FanDuel, a Heavy partner, says after new users take advantage of the early sign up window, you’ll receive $100 in free betting credits deposited into your account. You’ll be able to use them once the sportsbook goes live, which is Saturday, January 8, at 9 a.m. ET.

Sign Up for the FanDuel Sportsbook New York Pre-Launch

Here’s how to get in on the FanDuel new user, risk-free bet promotion:

1) Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from either the Google Play Store or the App Store.

2) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

3) When FanDuel Sportsbook NY officially launches, you’ll get a $100 credit to your account that day.

4) Make an initial deposit of at least $10 and get your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. You don’t need to bet $1,000 to claim this offer, but there is a $5 minimum wager. You make your first bet and if it doesn’t win, FanDuel will credit your account the amount you loss in the form of a free bet.

Thursday afternoon, the New York State Gaming Commission confirmed FanDuel could officially launch online sports betting in the state beginning Saturday.

How To Make a Deposit With FanDuel Sportsbook

Depositing money into your FanDuel Sportsbook account is an quick and easy process. Once you create your account, do the following:

1) Log into your account.

2) Click “Deposit.”

3) Then choose the amount you want to deposit (the first deposit has to be a minimum of $10).

4) Choose a method of payment; FanDuel accepts Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, Online Banking, and FanDuel Prepaid Card. All have free deposit fees and are available immediately.

5) Confirm the transaction.

It’s that simple.

Once your money is credited to your account, you’re ready to place your online bets.

Some states might vary for ways to deposit.

How to Make a Withdrawal With FanDuel Sportsbook

You can withdraw money from FanDuel Sportsbook account in a number of ways, including PayPal, FanDuel Prepaid Card, Check, Venmo, and Online Banking.

Also, a fast process:

1) Log in.

2) Click “Withdraw” and choose the amount you want.

3) Choose one of the withdrawal options.

Each of the withdrawal options have different waiting periods.

PayPal or Venmo can take up to 48 hours to be approved, but once it is approved, you’ll have your funds in an hour.

Prepaid Cards can also take up to 48 for approval, but once it is, you’ll get your money immediately.

Online Banking process takes 3 to 5 business days.

If you want a physical check, it should arrive between 7 and 10 business days after approval.

Sign Up for the FanDuel Sportsbook New York Pre-Launch

What Sports Can I Bet Online With FanDuel?

Pick a sport and you can probably find it on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a list below of some of the sports which you can place online wagers, including with the most popular ways to bet them currently.

But first a quick explanation of the most common wagers:

(Point) Spread: Bet on the margin of victory or loss

Moneylines: Simply just a bet on the winner of the game.

Total (Over/Under}: Bet on the total points scored in a game.

Parlays: A combination of multiple bets to increase your odds.

Props: Unique bets on either individual players or teams in a particular game.

In-Game Bets: Bets placed after a particular game has already started.

Futures: Bets placed on future contests.

Same Game Parlay: This new features allows you to combine multiple bets from one matchup or team into a single parlay.

Aussie Rules Football League

Moneyline — A bet on which team to win

Line — A bet on the winner by point spread

Big Win Little Win — Bet on both the winner and the margin of victory

Auto Racing (NASCAR, Formula 1)

Futures — Odds for the 2022 seasons

Baseball

Futures — Betting odds for the 2022 MLB season for World Series winner and American and National League winners

Basketball (NBA, NCAA, WNBA, International leagues)

Spread

Moneyline

Over/Under Total

Futures

Boxing

Moneyline

3 Way Boxing Money Line — Bet on who will win the fight with an option to bet a draw

Round Betting — Bet on who will win a specific round

Method Victory — Bet on how the fight will end

When Will the Fight End? — Bet on a group of rounds of when the fight will end

Prop Bets

Cricket

Moneyline — Bet on who will win the match

1st Wicket Caught — Bet on whether a fielder make a catch on the first hit

Batsman Total Runs — Bet on the highest number of runs a batsman will make

Cycling

Futures — Bet on the 2022 Tour de France winner

Darts

Futures — Bet on upcoming PDC tournaments

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL)

Point Spread

Moneyline

Over/Under Total

Futures

Parlays

Teasers

Game & Player Props

In-Game Bets

Sign Up for the FanDuel Sportsbook New York Pre-Launch

Golf

Winner — Bet on a player to win a tournament

Finish Placement — Bet on a golfer to finish in a particular place

Rounds Betting — Bet on who will the first, second, third, and fourth rounds separately

Matchup Head-to-Head Prop — Bet on which golfer to win from a set matchup

Futures — Bets on 2022 major tournaments

Ice Hockey (NHL, International leagues)

Spread

Moneyline

Total

Futures

MMA

Moneyline

Round Betting — Bet on what round the fight ends

Method of Victory — Bet on the winner and how the fight ends

Quickest Fight — Bet on which fight on a given card will end the fastest

Rugby League

Money Line

3 Way Money Line — Bet on whether the home or away team wins or if it ends in a tie

3 Way Spread — Bet on which team wins or if it ends in a tie based on the spread

Rugby Union

3 Way Moneyline

3 Way Spread

Snooker

Futures — Bet on the 2022 World Championship

Soccer (MLS, International leagues)

3 Way Moneyline — Bet on which team will win or will it end in a draw

3 Way Spread

Over/Under

Individual Performance — Bet on players to score a goal

First or Second Half Results

Live Odds

Parlays

Futures

Table Tennis

Moneyline

Total Points (Over/Under)

First Game Odd/Even — Bet on whether the final score will be odd or even

Exact Number of Games — Bet on the amount of games that will be played

Tennis

Moneyline

Set Betting

To Win First Set

Prop Bets

Match Spread Bets

Tie Break in Match

Parlay Bets

Futures

Sign Up for the FanDuel Sportsbook New York Pre-Launch

FanDuel Sportsbook’s First-Time User Risk-Free Bet Promo

FanDuel Sportsbooks’ current new user promotion offers a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.

So you make your first wager up to $1,000 on any bet and any sport and if it doesn’t win, your account will be credited the amount you loss in the form of a free bet.

You don’t need to bet $1,000, but there is a minimum wager of $5.

Claim this offer

Other FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Sportsbook always has promotional deals for both new users and veteran players.

To find out about them, log on to FanDuel Sportsbook and click the “Promotions” link at the top of the page. There are usually a handful or so of various promo offers to choose from.

They tend to change regularly, so be sure to check these offers often.

What States Have Legalized Online Sports Betting

Currently, there are 12 states that have legalized online gambling and you can use FanDuel Sportsbook in all of them.

Those states include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, with others launching soon.

You don’t need to be a resident of one of those states, just physically present in one. You also must be at least 21 years of age to bet online